The Case for Attending Mass

Haven’t you been curious about what draws such an early morning crowd into St. Mary’s Chapel at eight a.m.? Or why such a well-dressed mob of people flock into St. Ignatius at five p.m.? Ever wondered what hallowed secrets are spoken within those walls?



Well, there are no secrets at Sunday Mass—aside from the sacred mysteries, of course.

While Mass is a universal part of the Catholic tradition, it is open to people of all faiths or no faith at all. Whether you’re a Christian, a member of a different religion, or skeptical of faith as a whole, you have to actively and intentionally engage with the unique Jesuit, Catholic spiritual tradition that defines our school to fully grasp the Boston College experience. Attending Mass is one of the best ways to do just that.



It’s kind of like taking a walk through a museum. You are offered a window into the experience and depth of a 2,000-year-old tradition of worship occurring right before your eyes. It’s fascinating. Without feeling dated and archaic, the experience keeps the ancient tradition alive while meeting the audience where they’re at. Anyone can take away wisdom from the timeless lessons given in the homily and learn from the theological responses to questions of existence, discernment, love, and more.

Especially during the college years—when people our age spend much of their time questioning goals, future plans, and purpose—Mass provides a much needed space for curiosity and discernment to any student willing to sit, listen, and think—even if they disagree with what they hear.

Despite how it may seem, the homily given by the priest is much more like a conversation than a lecture. You absorb what you hear and pay attention to how your soul and mind respond. You might disagree with some of the interpretations of the texts but be captivated by the story told within them. You could find yourself doubting the mystical, extraordinary elements of a parable but also see how its lessons apply to your own life. You might come away understanding a little more about the foundational Jesuit idea of “seeing God in all things” and feel compelled to reflect on the universal truths you’ve experienced.

This practice of deep questioning and seeking out knowledge from views and traditions different from your own is at the very core of Jesuit intellectual tradition. It’s a worthwhile experience for anyone willing to buy into it.

And if you’re confused? The priest is always waiting at the back of the church to send the attendants off into the week with a kind farewell, ready to gladly answer any questions you might have.

Students should take advantage of the peace that Mass promises. It allows you to experience the beautiful tranquility of places like St. Ignatius and St. Mary’s Chapel in action and step away from the rush of daily life to immerse yourself in a historically rich, peaceful, and reflective space.

Not to mention, Mass is often presided over by individuals who have made huge impacts on BC’s culture and history, such as Fr. Tony Penna, S.J., whose position as BC’s hockey chaplain offers him a unique insight into the intersection of sports, school culture, and spirit that can’t be heard anywhere else.

Of course, attending Mass is hardly the only way to interact with the Catholic tradition at BC. It is, however, the backbone of the Catholic worship tradition, and attending it is an effective way to deepen your understanding and appreciation of the faith that underscores our University.

From there, we can each understand a little more about what it means to go forth and “set the world aflame” using our ability to appreciate and learn from perspectives and traditions different from our own.