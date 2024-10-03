Lee’s Burger: A Simple, Community-Cherished Spot Serving All-American Classics in Newton Centre

Situated right in the core of Newton Centre, Lee’s Burger offers indulgent, homey renditions of the American staple.

With locations in Newton and Brookline, Lee’s Burger serves a selection of American classics, including sandwitches, milkshakes, Philly cheesesteaks, and—of course—burgers.

“We love it!” said frequent Lee’s Burger customer Kelcey. “It’s fresh, high-quality, and delicious.”

Jimmy Wong, the owner of Lee’s Burger, immigrated from China four decades ago. Wong worked in the original Lee’s Burger—then called Lee’s Place—after he lost his job at an IT company.

The restaurant eventually moved from Harvard Square to Newton after Wong purchased it from its previous owner in 2013.

Later, Wong decided to expand, opening a brand-new Lee’s Burger location in Brookline. Just 15 minutes away from the original spot, the second location still upholds the local business’ culture and traditions.

Now, he is considering further expansion of his business into new areas and locations, or even starting a different type of restaurant that would serve food other than burgers.

“I have a very good team of people who are treating each other just like family,” Wong said. “It’s become not like a business but more like a daily life with friends and family. I think that’s most rewarding.”

Lee’s signature burger, aptly titled the “LEE Burger,” features two 6-oz patties, bacon strips, fried egg, and waffle fries all stacked together to form a messy, rich dining experience that’s anything but subtle.

Indeed, top-quality food is a fundamental part of Lee’s Burger.

“If [there’s] anything you’d not eat yourself, don’t serve,” Wong said. “That’s a very simple rule here.”

The Newton location, though rather cramped, is a favorite among locals.

“Best onion rings I’ve ever had,” Doug said, a loyal customer at Lee’s Burger.

Positive exchanges with the customers are a significant aspect of Lee’s Burger’s culture, keeping people coming back again and again.

“We have a lot of interaction with the customers,” employee Wing Kwan said. “And it’s fun—we get to know the customers and talk.”

Kwan explained that many of their customers are kids stopping by for a quick after-school meal. With its simple and modest ambiance, the restaurant is reminiscent of an old, worn-out diner that appeals to people of all ages.

“If you’re craving a fast-food-style burger, to the max, this is the place to go,” customer David said.

Lee’s Burger’s approach to running the business and serving customers is quite simple and straightforward.

“Customers come in because they just want a burger,” Wong said. “And then, what we are doing here is [serving] the customer.”

Lee’s Burger has been consistently involved in local activities and events, showing its connection to the community.

The restaurant annually partners with Boston College for the early fall welcome-back event, Taste of Off-Campus, where off-campus restaurants provide food samples and coupons for students to explore.

“We are lucky we have lots of support from the local people,” Wong said.