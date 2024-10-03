Week 6 ACC Power Rankings

No. 8 Miami (5–0, 1–0 Atlantic Coast)

Washington State transfer QB Cam Ward has been sensational so far this season. He ranks second in the nation with 1,782 passing yards, only behind Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and he leads the country with 18 passing touchdowns. Miami’s No. 1 receiver Xavier Restrepo leads the ACC in both receiving yards and touchdowns, with 422 yards and five touchdowns, respectively. Miami sports one the most electric offenses in college football with an above average defense to boot. The Hurricanes are without a doubt favorites to win the ACC and perhaps make a national title run this year.

Next Up: California, Saturday, Oct. 5, 10:30 p.m.

No. 22 Louisville (3–1, 1–0)

Currently ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll, the Cardinals are a formidable ACC team. Led by seventh-year quarterback Tyler Shough, the Cardinals’ offense ranks third in the ACC with 475.5 yards per game. Their best weapon, wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, is top 10 in the ACC in all major receiving categories. Shough himself is also top 10 in the ACC in all major passing categories. Shough and head coach Jeff Brohm certainly have the talent to lead the Cardinals to an ACC title game this season.

Next Up: Southern Methodist, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.

No. 15 Clemson (3–1, 2–0)

Perennial ACC powerhouse Clemson ranks No. 15 in the current AP Poll and looks to contend for another ACC title. Quarterback Cade Klubnik had doubters going into the season after a subpar 2023 season, but is now third in the ACC in passing touchdowns with 12 and has ran for four more touchdowns. Running back Phil Mafah pairs well with Klubnik, and his 342 rushing yards are good for fifth in the ACC. While not the juggernaut of the past, this squad, under head coach Dabo Swinney and Klubnik, still has what it takes to excel.

Next Up: Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:00 p.m.

Boston College (4–1, 1–0)

Despite an injury to quarterback Thomas Castellanos, the Eagles improved their record to 4–1 with a narrow 21–20 win against Western Kentucky. Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku broke into the national spotlight with his 14 tackles, 3 sacks, and four tackles for loss. He totals eight sacks on the season, leading the entire country. In Bill O’Brien’s first season as head coach, he has led the Eagles to their first 4–1 start since 2021 and their first AP Poll appearance since 2018. While BC’s offense has looked sluggish of late, Castellanos is set to return against Virginia this week, giving BC’s offense a needed boost. The Eagles are a gritty team looking for their first ACC championship berth since 2008.

Next Up: Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh (4–0)

True freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has taken the ACC by storm this year, leading the Panthers to an undefeated start. With Holstein under center, Pitt boasts one of the best offenses in the ACC, averaging 522.0 total yards per game. Running back Desmond Reid is second in the nation with 486 scrimmage yards and is the heart and soul of Pitt’s offense. With Holstein and Reid, few defenses can stop the Panthers’ dynamic pass-and-run game. They begin conference play with North Carolina and will look to start 5–0 for the first time since 1991.

Next Up: North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.

Southern Methodist (4–1, 1–0)

Even though starting quarterback Preston Stone was benched in week three against Brigham Young, backup quarterback Kevin Jennings has excelled. Jennings started one game for the Mustangs last season after Stone broke his leg in the final game of the regular season against Navy. In its first season in the ACC, SMU has dominated the ground game behind running back Brashard Smith, whose 532 yards and eight touchdowns are both ranked second in the conference. Safety Ahmaad Moses and linebacker Kobe Wilson have also forced five interceptions for SMU this season.

Next Up: No. 22 Louisville, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.

Duke (5–0, 1–0)

Former Miami head coach Manny Diaz took over the Blue Devils this season after Mike Elko’s departure for Texas A&M in the offseason. Besides losing its coach, Duke also lost starting quarterback and playmaker Riley Leonard to Notre Dame, replacing him with Texas transfer Maalik Murphy. While undefeated through their first five games, the Blue Devils have not dominated opponents. Duke has beaten subpar opponents in multiple one-score games against UConn, Northwestern, and rival UNC. Duke remains an undefeated, but unproven squad.

Next Up: Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech (2–3, 0–1)

The Hokies went into the season as a dark horse to win the ACC, but have gotten off to a slow start. Beginning its season with a loss to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech has lost to every Power Four team they have played, including Rutgers and Miami. Senior defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. is second in the country with seven sacks and is a nightmare for offensive linemen. Despite their slow start, the Hokies very well could turn it around as they advance further into ACC play.

Next Up: Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse (3–1, 1–1)

Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord has proven doubters wrong this season. He ranks top 10 nationally in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Coming off a disappointing 2023 season, McCord has brought the Orange back to life. The explosive Syracuse offense is fourth in the ACC in overall yards per game at 475.3 yards. Despite opening conference play with a late 26–24 loss against Stanford, the Orange has collected wins against Georgia Tech, Ohio, and Holy Cross.

Next Up: UNLV, Friday, Oct. 4, 9:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech (3–2, 1–2)

Capturing national attention with their week one upset against then No. 10 FSU, Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets are nothing to scoff at. King is one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC, leading the conference in completion percentage at 73.9 and rushing for 216 yards and four touchdowns. The Yellowjackets excel on the ground on both sides of the ball. King and running back Jamal Haynes lead the backfield, while the defense ranks third in the ACC with 90.3 rushing yards allowed per game. Georgia Tech is coming off a bye this week to take on 5–0 Duke at home this weekend.

Next Up: Duke, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:00 p.m.

Stanford (2–2, 1–1)

The Cardinals have surprised many in their first season in the ACC. They began conference play with an upset win over Syracuse, but recently lost to No. 17 Clemson 40–14.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels leads the offense, but he struggled at times. He is tied for the ACC lead in interceptions this season with six, but has led the offense to the top spot in the ACC for passing yards per game at 287.8 yards.

Next Up: Virginia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.

NC State (3–2, 0–1)

NC State has had a lukewarm start to the 2024 season. Ranked No. 24 in the AP preseason poll, an injury to quarterback Grayson McCall and a disappointing performance against then-No. 14 Tennessee has contributed to a slow start for the Wolfpack. As of late, the team just picked up a 24–17 win against Northern Illinois. The Wolfpack have struggled offensively, ranking second-to-last in the ACC with 326.6 yards per game. Entering ACC play, NC State will look to change the disappointing narrative around their season so far.

Next Up: Wake Forest, Saturday, Oct. 5 12:00 p.m.

California (3–1, 0–1)

Cal has enjoyed a pleasantly surprising start in its inaugural season in the ACC. The Golden Bears are 3–1 with wins over UC Davis, Auburn, and San Diego State. Their only loss came in Week 4 against Florida State. Cal boasts one of the best defenses in the ACC, only behind Louisville in total yards allowed at 1,150 yards. Their unit is led by senior linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who ranks fourth in the ACC with 40 total tackles, and cornerback Nohl Williams with four interceptions. This stifling defense has a tough matchup ahead of them, though, hosting No. 8 Miami this weekend.

Next Up: Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 10:30 p.m.

North Carolina (3–2, 0–1)

With the departure of Drake Maye this offseason, UNC brought in Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson to fill the void. Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, Johnson broke this leg in Week 1 against Minnesota. Senior Jacolby Criswell has stepped in to lead the Tar Heels to a 3–2 start, most recently losing a tight game to archrival Duke 21–20. UNC’s offense is led by preseason All-American Omarion Hampton, who leads the ACC with 658 rushing yards.

Next Up: Pitt, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.

Florida State (1–4, 1–3)

Perhaps the biggest disappointment in all of college football, FSU entered the season No. 10 on the AP preseason poll. After dropping three straight to Georgia Tech, BC, and Memphis, the Seminoles picked up their first win over Cal. Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been abysmal this season, passing for 1,065 yards with a terrible 4:6 touchdowns-to-interception ratio. Uiagalelei broke his finger in the Seminoles’ recent loss to SMU, putting sophomore Brock Glenn under center for FSU’s upcoming matchup against No. 15 Clemson. FSU could begin turning the narrative around this week, but barring a late season run, head coach Mike Norvell will undeniably be on the hot seat this offseason.

Next Up: No. 17 Clemson, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:00 p.m.

Virginia (3–1, 1–0)

Virginia has opened the season with three wins over Richmond, Coastal Carolina, and ACC opponent Wake Forest. The Cavaliers’ only loss came in Week 3 against Maryland, falling to the Terrapins 27–13. Virginia seems to have found its quarterback in dual-threat sophomore Anthony Colandrea, who has thrown for 1,032 yards this season, paired with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Replacing fifth-round draft pick Malik Washington, No. 1 receiver Malachi Fields ranks fifth in the ACC with 349 yards.

Next Up: BC, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.

Wake Forest (1–3, 0–1)

The 2024 season has been nothing short of a disaster for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest recently lost to Louisiana 41–38. Led by sixth-year quarterback Hank Bachmeier, the Deacons’ offense has played relatively well. They rank fifth in the ACC in yards per game at 460, averaging 310.5 yards through the air and 149.5 on the ground. Their defense is last in the conference, however, allowing 470.5 yards per game despite safety Nick Anderson leading the ACC in total tackles. Wake Forest is a far cry from its No. 15-ranked finish a few short years ago in 2021.

Next Up: NC State, Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.