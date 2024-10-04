iEdit: An Upbeat Playlist For Life’s Changes (Parker’s Version)

Four months ago I found myself engulfed in a Boston Calling crowd of 40,000 fans dancing to Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go” after grabbing an available ticket the day prior.

As I perplexedly watched Heights’ Graphics Editor Parker Leaf do the 21st century version of the YMCA and tried to follow along to each move, I realized that we might like different styles of music.

My assumption proved to be somewhat true, and while every song on Parker’s list doesn’t fit my exact style, I was pleasantly surprised by the number of songs that I did recognize.

And, while I’m sure Parker mentioned my lack of musical expertise early on in her article, I’ve come a long way in the year of 2024.

Starting off strong on her iEdit playlist was the song “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift.

While looking at the song’s video on Spotify, I immediately thought of Parker making Musical.ly videos and dreaming of becoming an L.A. influencer. The tune is nostalgic and serves as a reminder of her childhood and time growing up in Los Angeles.

The next track, “California” by Roan, sets the tone of the playlist. Roan’s lyrics reveal how Parker wasn’t fully satisfied in California and frustrated with the unchanging seasons.

Parker made the move to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for college—a place notorious for its changing seasons and foliage, unlike California.

Parker brought out an older song for her third choice. “Where the Streets Have No Name” by U2 is another nostalgic track that I can imagine her parents introducing to her as a kid. The slow intro leads up to a powerful chorus, perfect for a walk through campus.

The fourth song, “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, is another song that highlights the challenges that come with change and getting older while also offering a nostalgic feel. “Landslide,” like “California,” again reflects a journey across the country and the start of new relationships.

The oldest song on this playlist is “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles. This song has a unique significance for Parker, as it was a feature of her first CD that her dad gave her. When the CD got to this song, it meant she had to go to sleep. The song offers a comforting reminder of home.

“There She Goes” by The La’s comes in at No. 6 on her playlist and serves as Parker’s “theme song.”

The playlist takes a stark turn with “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls. The 4:49 long song is one of the playlist’s longest, and definitely the saddest.

“Malibu” by Miley Cyrus takes us right back to L.A. and offers road trip vibes that surely bring back memories of Parker cruising around the Pacific Coast Highway.

Another catchy song comes with the addition of “Feels Like” by Gracie Abrams. Reportedly one of her favorite artists, I’m told that this is the song that introduced Parker to Abrams.

The playlist is closed out with a song I have become very familiar with. Whether it is every Sunday in The Heights office, or in person at one of her concerts, Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” has been ingrained in my head since the spring.

The upbeat melody and unforgettable lyrics are sure to lift anyone’s mood. I can attest to the fact that Parker was a listener of Roan long before her newfound hype, which has been capped off recently at the VMAs where she picked up awards for New Artist, Song of the Summer, Push Performance, and Trending Video.

Riddled with references to the Golden Coast, Parker’s playlist reminds listeners of life’s inevitable changes. While I may not have 10,000 minutes listened to on Spotify, I was pleasantly surprised with how much I enjoyed her playlist.