One Year After Its Launch, Soaring Higher Campaign Earns 1.5 Billion

Just one year since its initiation, the Boston College Soaring Higher campaign has collected over half of its $3 billion goal, according to a University release.

“Our goal is to achieve 60 percent alumni participation over the life of the campaign, on our way to meeting or exceeding our target of $3 billion,” Andrew Davidson, senior vice president for university advancement, said in the release.

The campaign’s mission is to fund financial aid, academics, and student life across all nine of BC’s schools.

“The Soaring Higher campaign benefits every part of campus, and your support has made the difference this year,” the campaign’s co-chairs said in the release.

Davidson credited the campaign’s success to BC’s recent achievements and strong connection with its alumni.

“The campaign’s priorities resonate with our alumni and parents because they see how important they are to Boston College and its students, faculty, and staff,” Davidson said.

Approximately 83,000 donors—alumni, parents, students, and friends—have contributed to the goal so far, according to the release. The campaign has hosted donor events in New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco. This fall, the campaign plans to expand these events internationally to Dublin and London.

BC also plans to use the funds to “double the number of endowed faculty chairs and fellowships,” according to the release, as well as improve faculty research, increase student internships, and ensure that the University remains need-blind in admissions.

“[The plan includes] $1.15 billion to enhance teaching and scholarship across BC’s nine schools and colleges, $1.1 billion to boost financial aid for low- and middle-income families, and $750 million to support priorities in formative education, campus ministry, service immersion, and intercollegiate sports,” the release states.

As of Sept. 30, the campaign has raised 41 percent of its financial aid goal, 65 percent of its funding for student life, and 47 percent of its academic goal—including 60 percent of its $100 million goal for BC Law.

Ben Anderson, campaign director and associate vice president for principal giving within the Office of University Advancement, said BC started the campaign with a positive approach and is impressed by the progress made so far.

“This campaign was years in the making, and BC is ever grateful not only to the donors who have gotten us to this point, but also those who will help us sustain our momentum in the coming years,” Anderson said.