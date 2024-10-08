Wander Wisely: A Notebook for Expanding the Constraints of Campus

Boston College’s campus spreads across approximately 400 acres of land rich with history and knowledge. So why does it feel as though it’s closing in on me when I’ve only been here for a month? Don’t get me wrong, I adore our campus, worship its magnificent architecture, and feel at home in its welcoming community. But sitting in the same chair at O’Neill Library for the umpteenth time, walking down the path that toes the line between familiar and repetitive, I find myself seeking something new.

If you can relate to me on any of these levels, then please, do yourself a favor and get on the T (or order an Uber, it’s your choice), and join me on a tour of the iconic city of Boston. Let’s check off this list of carefully curated recommendations, one by one! If you’re skeptical about entrusting a freshman with your highly coveted weekend plans, rest assured that these are expert recommendations. While I’ve only been at BC for a month, I have lovingly compiled a list of the recs from all my favorite upperclassmen. Trust me yet?

Searching for a break, a respite from those unending readings and practice exercises? First, pick up a snack and some much-needed caffeine from one of Tatte Bakery & Cafe or Mike & Patty’s multiple locations. I’ve yet to have a bad bite at Tatte, and whispers of its delicious pistachio iced latte taunt me each time I step foot into the city. Also, I keep hearing that Mike & Patty’s “Breakfast Grilled Crack” is (and don’t read this if you’re from the New York area) the best bacon, egg, and cheese around.

If the weather allows it, take your food on the go for an impromptu picnic at the Boston Public Garden. Lay beside the weeping willows, and witness the simple miracle of a once green visage burning into orange. Ooh! And remember to stop by the Boston Commons so street artist Nick Shea can draw that beautiful face of yours for nothing but a dollar.

If you’re like me and savor the smell of brine and sea salt or the sound of waves mingling with the wind, a stroll through the Seaport District will do you wonders. Enjoy some of the freshest seafood in the city, because you haven’t truly experienced Boston if you don’t walk home with an abnormal amount of fish and butter in your system. Once sufficiently stuffed, top it off with an evening of friendly competition. For less than 20 dollars per person, delve into the adventure that is traversing through a neon-lit mini golf course at Puttshack.

Or perhaps something artsy is more up your alley? Twelve years of art classes have left me with a distinct thirst for color, shape, and pattern. Luckily though, I just moved to one of the most artistic cities in the United States, spilling over with exhibitions, concerts, and museums. If you feel seen, then I invite you to The Theater District, which comes alive with applause every weekend, or the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and Museum of Fine Arts, which all offer a range of entertainment that appeals to the right side of your brain. Just remember to bring your Eagle ID for their plentiful student discounts!

Maybe you don’t want to step away from the grind, and I respect that, but the library isn’t the only place to do it. A 2023 study shows that “The more specific experiences you have regarding your study location allow for better recollection of the information,” and that in order “to stay engaged and motivated while studying, you have to relocate to avoid burning out.” Your new study spot might be hidden in the historic alleys of Beacon Hill, in one of the quaint five stories of Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.

Or, if you’re the type to study at Hogwarts (sorry, Bapst), then the Boston Public Library’s awe-inspiring high ceilings might be the place for you. My RA tells me her favorite off-campus study spot is Tatte Bakery, while for others, it’s the Boston Athenaeum. Regardless, with upcoming midterms, it’s no secret the libraries at BC get crowded. Might as well make a day out of it and take yourself on a study date.

Sitting an hour on the T to set foot on Boston’s historical cobblestone might seem like a bit of a hassle. If that’s the case, there are plenty of opportunities for a nice hang-out much closer to campus. A morning walk or weekend errand run can be enhanced by a breakfast that’s not from Mac or Stu (sorry, BC Dining).

Just a few days ago, my mouth watered at the simple smell of my friend’s freshly prepared breakfast sandwich from Great Harvest Bread Company in Newtonville. If you want to find them, trust that your nose will point the way. Cafe Landwer in Cleveland Circle never disappoints—their Mediterranean-meets-American-diner menu is consistently scrumptious. My favorite items on the menu are their toasty Nutella latte, croque madame, and still steaming, pillowy pita (I hope you’re happy with that description because it made me starving).

But probably my favorite place to visit so far is Barcelona Wine Bar. I might be biased, as I have a chink in my armor when it comes to Spanish cuisine, but this wine bar’s tapas menu is on another level. Their croquettes are stunning, their freshly baked bread addictive, I could eat an entire bowl of their mushrooms, and don’t get me started on the patatas bravas! It always hits the spot, the prices are great, and the vibes are nothing short of immaculate. This is a perfect date spot (this wing girl is up for hire), and an amazing place for a birthday. Let’s just say that past a certain hour, the music can be heard down the block, and it’s one heck of a celebration.

Those are all my recs for now, but I’ll be sure to update you if I come across anything noteworthy. Save this article for whenever you feel like a change of pace, or just like mindfully wandering through the best city on Earth. Boundless opportunities, unceasing adventures, and new paths are forged, both at BC and beyond. I mean, really, how many of your friends can say their college town matches the Boston?