Pianists Georgievskaya and Schwan Use One Piano To Create Symphonic Sound

On Oct. 6, the Boston College Arts Council hosted pianists Liudmila Georgievskaya and Thomas Schwan for a musical showcase titled “Elegies and Visions: A Musical Journey.” And a journey, it was.

The accomplished musicians dazzled, leaving audience members moved and enthralled at the recitation of “Fantasy in F minor,” “Ma mère l’Oye,” and “Mysterium Doloris Quintae.”

The husband-and-wife duo breathed life into their pieces, turning the inanimate piano into a medium for storytelling. More specifically, Georgievskaya and Schwan aimed to reawaken the Baroque era with their first medley. The pianists enchanted the crowd with quintessential fairytale stories in their second serenade, and they sealed the night with the musical chronicle of the crucifixion of Christ.

The pieces varied in topic, but all inspired life in the written work. In doing so, Georgievskaya and Schwan were able to evoke emotions few are able to replicate.

The two coordinated in perfect unison, creating a seamless recitation with no discernible flaws. Similarly, from the attentive nature of their facial expressions alone, it was clear to all that the performers were not merely entertainers, but practiced professionals dedicated to their craft.

The instrumentation of the night was indeed something to marvel over. Having two pianists play interconnectedly allowed for a greater breadth of the 88 keys to be covered, adding depth and nuances to the iterations that otherwise would not have been possible. Georgievskaya led the way for the pair, playing the higher octaves and the more outwardly facing melody.

Schwan carried the song from below, being an attentive keeper to the lower range and accompanying Georgievskaya when the music dictated. His darkly toned harmonies brought vivacious dynamism into the night. Together, Schwan and Georgievskaya made one piano into a symphony, which is no small feat for even the most experienced headliners.

Unsurprisingly, Georgievskaya boasts an impressive resumé, complete with concerts spanning the Americas and Europe. It’s no surprise that Georgievskaya’s performance was pure excellence given that she’s a published musician sponsored by Odradek Records and an alumnus of many distinguished universities.

Her musical counterpart was just as polished during his melodic interchanges. Similarly to Georgievskaya, Schwan has a noteworthy background, complete with a European tour and a position as a Joaquín Achúcarro Foundation Legacy Pianist.

While the audience was quaint, the demonstration of talent was magnanimous. Gasson Hall provided the pianists with a classical background that aligned perfectly with the neoclassical sound Georgievskaya and Schwann produced. On the whole, not a soul was left unenchanted on the gloomy Sunday evening.