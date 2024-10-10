Homemade On The Heights: Greek Bowl

Campus dining halls are frequent subjects of criticism at Boston College.

At first, my friends and I were excited to break free from the nightly home-cooked meals we had been “forced” to eat throughout high school (sorry, Mom!). We looked forward to the freedom of choice the dining halls offered. But that enthusiasm quickly faded after our first encounter with an undercooked slab of McElroy chicken and an uninspiring two sides.

As this anecdote suggests, I’m far from BC Dining’s number-one fan. Still, I can’t deny that they occasionally produce some culinary gems. The breakfast potatoes at Lower, for example, bring tears to my eyes. But what I miss most from my dining hall days is the Greek bowl.

Between you and me, I think this version of the Greek bowl gives Lower a serious run for its money! Honestly, I make this meal at least once a week—it’s easy, healthy, and absolutely delicious.

What makes this recipe amazing is its adaptability to individual tastes. My favorite base includes homemade saffron rice, crispy chickpeas or Brussels sprouts, and Mediterranean chicken, all on a bed of fresh arugula. From there, it can go in many directions. I top mine off with hummus, Greek dressing, cucumbers, and sliced red onions, while my roommates add feta, tzatziki, tomatoes, and pita crisps to theirs. I hope you enjoy this recipe and make it your own!

(Photo Courtesy of Sydney Benedict)

DISH: Greek Bowls

INGREDIENTS:

Mediterranean Chicken

Chicken breasts

Dried rosemary

Garlic salt

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Lemon pepper

Oregano

Bay leaves

Saffron Rice

White basmati rice

Saffron strands

1 tablespoon fresh minced Garlic

1/2 Diced yellow onion

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Crispy Brussels sprouts and chickpeas:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 can cooked Chickpeas

Brussel sprouts

Chili flakes, cracked pepper, paprika, garlic salt (to taste)

Other toppings:

Fresh arugula

Hummus ( I use sabra if I don’t have any made )

Cucumber

Purple onion

Tomato

Mozzarella balls

INSTRUCTIONS:

Saffron rice:

Heat garlic, onion , butter, and olive oil in a pot over medium heat. In a separate bowl, mix a few saffron threads with 1 ½ cup warm water. Next, add 1 cup uncooked basmati rice (rinsed and drained) to the pot. Pour saffron water over rice and reduce heat to low. Let rice cook until ready!

Chickpeas and Brussels sprouts:

Wash chickpeas (removing skins if desired) and Brussel sprouts. Slice Brussels sprouts three ways. Coat chickpeas and Brussels sprouts in olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and cracked pepper. Drizzle a large sheet pan with balsamic vinegar and put in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. After the pan has warmed for about 5 minutes, carefully spread the spice-coated chickpeas and Brussels sprouts onto the pan. Cook until chickpeas and Brussels sprouts are nicely browned!

Mediterranean chicken:

Marinate chicken at least 1 hour in a healthy coating of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, cracked pepper, rosemary, garlic powder, oregano, bay leaves, and lemon pepper. Over a pan on medium-high heat, cook chicken for about 2 minutes on each side until lightly browned. Reduce heat to low, cover pan, and allow chicken to cook for about 10–15 minutes until cooked through.