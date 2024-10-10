“You Don’t Want to Live in the Past”: BC Men’s Hockey Enters Year Three of the Brown Era

Greg Brown isn’t worried about how his roster will fit together. He just has to get them to connect.

“We’re still trying to find that chemistry with our options,” Brown, Boston College men’s hockey’s third-year head coach, said. “We won’t have that instant chemistry like [2023–24’s] group did, but hopefully we’ll grow into being close to as dangerous.”

The Eagles were dangerous last year, to say the least. They manufactured 34 wins in a 41-game schedule, cruised past rival Boston University in the Hockey East championship, and narrowly missed out on a national title.

“When you have a season like we did last year, you’re so anxious to get back to that spot,” Brown said. “But there’s so much work that has to be done now. So we, as a group, have tried to shorten our focus. The guys have done a great job of taking it day by day. They’re really anxious to get a new opponent.”

One of Brown’s primary areas of focus will be rearranging a new power-play line, which was the Eagles’ bread and butter last season. This is where he needs to think over his options the most.

The 2023–24 power-play unit ranked second in the country last season with a 29-percent success rate. It featured Cutter Gauthier, who has a missile of a one-timer, lined up on the right wing, defensemen Eamon Powell, a savvy playmaker stationed at the top of the blue line, and a one-two-three uppercut in forwards Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault.

Two of the five are gone now, and those two accounted for 136 points of offense. That isn’t easy to replace.

But the principle applies to Brown’s entire roster. In every new season, there is changeover. With changeover, you must adapt to what you have. Replacement is inevitable in every college sport, and there is no guarantee that success one year will equal success the next.

“It’s going to be a work in progress—it all is,” Brown said. “Right now, for [the whole team], we’re trying to establish who will connect.”

Brown was handed diamonds on a silver platter last season, inheriting one of the most successful offensive rotations in U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP) history to serve as the Eagles’ top line. It consisted of Smith, Leonard, and Perreault.

“We were really fortunate to take three freshmen that have that much instant chemistry,” Brown said. “You don’t ever get that. It’s like a unicorn where you take a whole line together. That usually plays out as guys get to know their linemates. It just doesn’t happen often when it comes instantly.”

Brown also retained the NCAA’s eventual 2023–24 goal-scoring leader, Gauthier (38), for a second year on the Heights to steer the second line. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound lefty was the heart and soul of BC’s offense for the past two seasons.

Gauthier is now in Anaheim after signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks for $5.7 million, and Smith, who registered 71 of those 136 combined points, signed with the San Jose Sharks for three years and $12.45 million.

With or without Smith and Gauthier, the Eagles will be tested this season. It ramps up this Friday, as No. 2 BC faces No. 4 Michigan State for a pair of road contests. The Spartans have already played two games and have won both.

“To play a top team in the country right away, first weekend, has big implications for pairwise,” Brown said. “We did a nice job in our non-conference games last year, and it helped us stay high in the rankings. The games are in October, but they’re very meaningful for trying to make the national tournament. We hope to have a good start.”

BC boasted a roster with 11 freshmen last year, many of which played all 41 games and were an integral part of the team’s success. Jacob Fowler, BC’s goaltender, posted career numbers in just his first year between the pipes with a top-five save percentage (.926) nationally.

Most of the sophomore class is still intact. They are stronger, faster, more physical, and have quality experience under their belt, according to Brown. With how far BC made it last season, their maturity level grew exponentially. They are the linchpin of this year’s roster and will take on new leadership roles.

“I think that it shows up in their confidence,” Brown said. “They know what to expect. They’ve been through some intense situations. When you have that experience of a lot of good playoff games, you carry that with you. They know what it takes to get [to the national championship].”

Tempering Expectations

BC’s 2024–25 roster will have notable absences, specifically in the center of the ice.

The 2022 No. 5 NHL Draft pick, Gauthier, 2023 No. 4 NHL Draft pick, Smith, and graduate transfer Jack Malone all departed from the Heights, leaving a glaring gap in this year’s depth chart.

“Every team is different, right?” Brown said. “And I mean, if you don’t lose many guys, it’s still different. But when you have a fairly decent turnover, like we did, and you’re starting at ground zero again. Let’s see where we can get to.”

The trio of centers logged 161 total points and 75 goals last season, accounting for nearly a third of the Eagles’ total points and over 40 percent of the goals netted.

Losing Gauthier and the leading point scorer in Smith simply cannot be overlooked. There will be enormous shoes to fill.

James Hagens, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will likely have to make a major impact to make up for the lost offensive firepower.

“He’s shown a lot,” Brown said. “He’s got great mobility and quickness, great edges on his skating, so he’s elusive, hard to contain, and then his skillset with his hands is outstanding as well.”

According to Brown, Hagens has the mental side of it, too, which is the most important factor as a newcomer.

“He sees opportunities really quickly,” Brown said. “So when you put those three things together, you can see why he’s had so much success. Whether it comes immediately or takes a few games, you know that he’s going to be an offensive threat for us.”

The 6-foot-7 import from Arnprior, Ontario, Dean Letourneau is also expected to make a splash for the Eagles. Drafted with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Letourneau logged 127 points in 56 games, with 61 goals and 66 assists, at St. Andrew’s College over the last two seasons.

“Dean has a great skill set, great hands for that size,” Brown said. “So I think the thing that’s been exciting, because he’s coming from Canadian prep school to college. It’s a huge jump, and he has adapted quickly to the speed and the thinking that has to go on at a much faster pace.”

Teddy Stiga, who played with Hagens for the USNTDP and boasted 79 points with 36 goals and 43 assists will have to be an essential part of the Eagles’ offense as well.

“Hagens and Stiga have played together last year, so they have some good connection going on,” Brown said.

Whoever actually ends up stepping into the open offensive roles is yet to be determined, but one thing is likely to hold true: Matching the offensive dominance of the 2023–24 Eagles will be a tall task for this BC squad.

Fowler Enters Year Two, Defense Remains Intact

It would be hard to fathom Fowler having more success than he did last season.

In 39 games, Fowler racked up an astounding .926 save percentage, allowing just 2.14 goals per game, and notching a 84.2 win percentage.

“I don’t think we can anticipate him taking a bigger jump,” Brown said. “He can still make improvements that don’t show up in stats and stuff, and still be a better goalie. But he was so consistent for us and so even-keeled. So, if we get anything close to that, that would be outstanding for [Fowler].”

Keeping goals to a minimum isn’t just Fowler’s job, and the depth chart saw much less turnover in the defensive ranks.

The Eagles’ top defensive duo of captain Powell, who registered a plus-minus of 19 last season, and sophomore Drew Fortescue, who played a pivotal role as a lock-down defenseman even as a freshman, are both returning.

“He’s been through all the situations, so he’s got a great perspective and can help the young guys,” Brown said of Powell. “He did an outstanding job as captain last year, and we expect him to do the same this year. He hasn’t slowed down or changed his tune at all. He’s excited and ready to get back after it.”

Other notable defensemen who will remain in a BC sweater include Aram Minnetian, Lukas Gustafsson, and Aidan Hreschuk.

Notable additions include James Hagens’ older brother, Michael Hagens, who played for the Chicago Steel of the USHL, and Will Skahan, who hails from Woodbury, Minn., and possesses a 6-foot-5 frame.

Back For More

When thinking about last year, and how close the Eagles were to taking home their first national championship trophy in over a decade, Brown said the only way to move forward is by not looking back.

Last season can serve as that extra bit of motivation.

“We don’t want to live in the past,” Brown said. “I think we thought about it—where do we have opportunities to get better? I’m sure the kids feel that they were that close. And it helps you. It gives you more energy in the weight room. When you’re shooting pucks, it just spurs you on a little bit extra. You’re trying to get back and give yourself another opportunity.”

There isn’t any motto or phrase BC will rely on just yet, but one is always in the works.

“Last year it became ‘Shields Up,’” Brown said. “From the Trojan Warriors.”

Ticket sales for the season are already at a great point, according to Brown, and student support last year paid dividends down the line for the Eagles.

“The energy in the building last year was fantastic,” Brown said. “The kids feel that [and] they understand it helps them. It definitely brings a home-ice advantage to Conte [Forum], and we hope they can get that support [again].”

Brown has tabbed forwards Mike Posma, Connor Joyce, and Leonard as assistant captains for the season.

He is excited to watch the players grow as human beings and improve their games from a technical standpoint. It is what keeps Brown in the business of coaching.

“To see everyone come together and see how good we can be as a team, that’s the fun part,” Brown said. “I’m excited to start again.”