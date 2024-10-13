No. 10 BC Downs No. 18 Cal 4–0

After falling to No. 19 UMass in a close 1–0 defeat last Sunday, No. 10 Boston College field hockey dominated No. 18 Cal in Newton after going on a commanding four-goal run in the second quarter on Friday night.

After the Eagles (9–4, 4–0 Atlantic Coast) dominated the second quarter, scoring all four of their goals in less than 10 minutes, the Golden Bears (6–4, 0–4 Atlantic Coast) faced a lockdown defense that did not allow a single point for the remainder of the game, resulting in a 4–0 win for BC.

While the first quarter saw the Eagles unsuccessfully attempt five shots on goal, an early second quarter goal from midfielder Madelieve Drion put BC on the board 1–0. The goal was Drion’s first of the season.

After just three minutes, fellow midfielder Elisa Brauel-Jahnke, assisted by a quick pass from forward Klara Mueffelmann, found the net to put the Eagles up 2–0. Similar to Drion, this was Brauel-Jahnke’s first goal of the season.

Some five minutes later, Drion scored again to make the score 3–0. Drion’s goal was assisted by freshman Madelief Grandjean, and in less than eight minutes the game’s momentum had snowballed in BC’s favor.

The Eagles were awarded a penalty stroke that was taken and scored by Payton Hale, her fifth goal of the season. The Eagles ended the second quarter up 4–0 on the Golden Bears, who had no answers for the Eagles dominant showing.

Cal’s first half performance was marked by a stagnant offense and an overwhelmed defense. With just two shots attempted by Cal, BC’s defense was relentless at keeping the Golden Bears away from the net. While Cal recorded two saves in the first quarter and three saves in the second, BC’s second quarter run sealed the game early.

Despite five more shots and a penalty corner in the fourth quarter, Cal failed to put points on the board the entire game.

The Eagles led the game far and away in shots with 21 to Cal’s seven, shots on goal with 13 to the Golden Bears five, and penalty corners with 10 to Cal’s one. Despite giving up four points, the Golden Bears led the game in saves nine to five.

BC goalies Charlotte Kramer and Hayley Hayden combined for the shutout, recording four and one saves respectively.

The Eagles host Stanford on Sunday in Newton for the team’s annual MS Awareness Game, then will take a week off before playing Albany for Senior Day.