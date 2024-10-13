BC Falls to Holy Cross for First Time in Program History

Boston College women’s hockey struck early in its game against Holy Cross with a goal in the second minute of the game by freshman Tricia Piku. Momentum was on the Eagles’ side as they got off five shots within the next four minutes.

About four minutes later, though, Holy Cross’s Lane Lewis had an answer. She intercepted a pass near the center line and handled the puck as she charged toward the goal. Jaime Griswold fell attempting to play defense in transition, and Lewis delivered a shot past netminder Grace Campbell to tie the game 1–1.

After Lewis’ goal, the Eagles (1–3–0, 0–1–0 Hockey East) never managed to get their lead back, and ultimately fell to Holy Cross (4–1–0, 1–0–0) for the first time in program history.

Junior goalie Campbell started the game after not appearing in the Eagles’ prior matchup—a 7–0 loss to Wisconsin. She saved five pucks in the first period, and the score remained gridlocked entering the second frame.

Olivia Maffeo picked up a penalty for roughing to end the first period, so the Eagles began the second at a disadvantage. BC was able to kill that power play, but more penalties began to rack up.

Three minutes after, a cross-checking call on Kiley Erickson put the Eagles manned-down once again. But after killing the second power play in the first six minutes of the period, the Eagles’ defense finally faltered.

Cailin Flynn got called for interference eight minutes into the frame. This time, the Crusaders capitalized on their advantage. Hannah Deck’s one-timer flew into BC’s net to give Holy Cross its first lead of the game.

Despite outshooting Holy Cross 17–11 through the last two periods, the Eagles were never able to close the gap as penalties continued to taint BC’s chances.

Piku picked up a minor for boarding about midway through the final frame, and once again, the Crusaders struck gold. A one-timer from the right side—nearly parallel with the goal—found its way past Campbell once again, and Emily Crovo extended the Crusaders’ lead to 3–1.

Two minutes later, Holy Cross proved it didn’t need a man-up advantage to score. Kaitlin Sullivan launched a shot from just in front of the blue line and once again, Campbell was unable to come up with a save. Sullivan’s shot topped off the Crusaders’ lead as they took a 4–1 win and delivered BC its third loss in a row.