BC Swept by No. 5 Standford

Coming off a three-set comeback win over California on Friday night, Boston College volleyball’s momentum came to a halt when the Eagles took on No. 5 Stanford on Saturday night.

BC (8–10, 1–5 Atlantic Coast) faced NCAA powerhouse, Stanford (13–2, 5–1) looking to stay in the win column. Instead, its conference woes continued and after a swift sweep, the Eagles returned to the losing column.

Once again, the Eagles started slow in the first two sets. In the game against Cal, they lost the first two sets and then came back to win the next three. This matchup against the Cardinal told a much different story.

Against Stanford, the first two sets were blowouts, each ending with a final score of 25–13. In the first set, BC led at one point by 7–3, but Stanford went on a four-point run to knot the game up at 7–7 powered by a service ace from Audrey Ross and BC errors. Ipar Kurt’s dominance showed through in the second half of the set with four kills and impact plays.

In the second set, Stanford raced out to a quick and commanding lead due to 11 total Eagles errors. Three consecutive kills by Stanford ended the set with a dominating win.

The third set is where the Eagles looked to turn the game around. Against Cal, this is also where momentum shifted and they ended up winning. BC kept it close for about half of the set knotting the game at 7–7, but Stanford pulled away with consecutive aces by Jordyn Harvey to take a 15–10 lead.

The Eagles almost staged another comeback, but they couldn’t beat Stanford’s discipline this time. The Cardinal held onto its big lead, ending the third set with a score of 25–19.

BC has only failed to win a set in two other games this year, earlier against Utah Valley and San Diego. This is the first loss of the season in which the Eagles were swept.