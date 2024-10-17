Asinine’s Fall Debut Kicked Off with a Clinic in Classical Improv 

Gasson Hall erupted with thunderous applause when Asinine Sketch and Improv Comedy took the floor on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The group’s first performance of the school year found an eager audience scrambling to find space sitting on the floor or standing in the back of a jam-packed lecture hall. The group’s chemistry was evident as they riffed off each other with ease.

“The group was like a family,” Seho Lee, MCAS ’27 and audience member, said.

The show began with a video sketch parody of the popular reality TV series The Bachelor, in which Asinine Co-President Danny Strickland, MCAS ’25, starred as “the bachelor.” The ironic imitation included the bachelorettes arriving on the Commonwealth Ave. bus, and a senior dorm substituting for the iconic mansion. The arrival of contestant Peter Hanson, MCAS ’26, wearing a full-body dress caused the viewers to crease with laughter.

Afterward, Asinine, greeted by many rowdy spectators, entered the Gasson room and proceeded with their routine of improv games. These games often led with the comedy group receiving themes or characters from the audience for the sketch comedians to then utilize in the show.

The crowd became increasingly excited at the opportunity to influence the production’s direction, and the actors reciprocated their enthusiasm. Certain audience members were even disappointed when their individual topics were not chosen, demonstrating their investment in each scene’s plot.

The improv extravaganza began with a classic trope: A director was able to switch performers in and out of scenes at will. This created an ever-changing combination of comics, compelling the members to think on their feet as they were thrown unexpectedly into the fray.

In this segment, Asinine’s creativity and comedic ability shined as the group’s lack of hesitation maintained the relentless flow of hilarious absurdity. With Asinine’s coolly delivered statements that came out of left field, such as “Ever since my wife left me,” and “The kids aren’t yours,” the audience couldn’t contain their hysterics.

Suggestions from the audience prompted almost every scene. Each time the audience was cued in, the room exploded with shouts of suggestions. Hardly a single word was audible, but Asinine’s steadfast composure was highlighted as the group selected terms through the intense barrage.

Another classic improv game performed was “Bing,” where the host could force any performer to reinvent their previous line. It may seem somewhat counterintuitive to try and manage the inherently spontaneous nature of improv, but this section provided some of the most amusing moments of the show.

In a court scene where the defendant was facing a triple homicide, the judge got “binged,” resulting in his question to the accused changing from, “Why did you come with a tray of donuts?” to “Why did you come with the bodies of the children?”

A crowd favorite bit displayed a panel of four experts who, naturally, were informed on what their expertise was after the fact. This saw the emergence of Atlas, played by Strickland, as an expert on rocks. His arms steadily braced against the weight of the air above him, and his description of his current shape as having a “post-gym glow” had the room in stitches.

The unpredictable and exciting nature of the performance kept the audience firmly on the edge of its seats. Random characters could appear at any moment and complicate an ordinary bit of improv, leading to spectacles such as a divorce scene featuring the Cat in the Hat.

“I thought the show was a great way to kick off the Fall Break weekend,” Lee said at the end of the show.