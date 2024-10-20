BC Falls Short to No. 19 FSU 3–2

While the Eagles led FSU 2–1 headed into the fourth set, the Seminoles sealed the game with late set runs in the fourth and fifth sets.

Following last Saturday’s 3–0 blowout loss to No. 5 Stanford on the road, the Boston College Eagles (8–11, 1–6 Atlantic Coast) took on No. 19 Florida State University (13–4, 5–2) at home in the Margot Connell Rec Center.

After trading points early in the first set, the Seminoles went on a four point run to go up 7–3 on the Eagles. A kill from middle blocker Anna Herrington, assisted by Aubrey Moore, shifted the momentum back to that of the start of the set.

While the Eagles held the Seminoles to a one-point lead at 15–14 in the middle of the set, FSU pulled away with two dominant three-point runs to win the set 25–19.

Like the first set, the second set saw BC and FSU trade points early to equalize at 3–3. FSU’s three-point run brought on a four point run from the Eagles led by kills from outside hitters Halle Schroder and Audrey Ross.

After a brief FSU resurgence, the Eagles won another four-straight points to lead 12–9.

The Seminoles struggled to swing the second set back in their favor as the Eagles established a 20–15 lead by the final minutes of the set. Two kills from Ross and a service ace from Sophia Lambros were highlights of the Eagle’s dominant five-point run to end the set.

Coming into the third set 1–1, the Eagles capitalized on their momentum coming off the second set to go up 6–2 on the Seminoles.

FSU eventually shrunk BC’s lead to 12–10, but both teams traded multiple two point runs to bring up a 20–17 score.

When the Eagles looked like they might easily pull away after establishing a 23–17 lead, the Seminoles rallied late in the set with a strong five-point run. A commanding kill from Schroder energized the Eagles to win the set, escaping with a 25–22 win.

Despite a back-and-forth set, FSU held a 13–9 lead on the Eagles until an eight-point run brought BC up 17–13. Sam Hoppes stood out in the run as she delivered three kills at the net in the final three points.

The Seminoles and Eagles traded points again until the Seminoles equalized at 20–20 following a five-point run. Another three point run to seal the set resulted in a 25–22 FSU victory—forcing the fifth set.

The fifth set saw BC go up 8–5 after kills from Hoppes, Schroder, and Ross until FSU won four straight to go up 9–8. The Eagles momentarily came back with an 11–10 lead, but it was not enough to prevent a five-point run from the Seminoles to win 3–2.