BC Stays Winless in ACC, Draws Notre Dame 1–1

Boston College men’s soccer looked for its first ACC win against Notre Dame on Saturday night. But just like in the Eagles’ previous 19 conference games—spanning back to 2022—they couldn’t find a win.

Instead, BC (4–4–6, 0–4–3 Atlantic Coast) ended its game against the Irish (5–3–5, 2–2–2) with a 1–1 tie, unable to pull ahead after Ask Ekeland scored the game-tying goal near the beginning of the second half.

CJ Williams made a key slide tackle in the 13th minute to keep Matthew Roou from scoring on a breakaway, but the Eagles’ defense gave up several set pieces throughout the first half, one of which led to the Irish’s only goal of the night. BC committed six fouls in the opening period.

Mitch Ferguson scored the only goal in the first half when he launched a shot from the top-right side of the box and the ball flew into the left corner of BC’s net, just out of goaltender Brennan Klein’s reach.

BC responded to the goal with more energy, getting out of its own half and drawing its first corner of the game in the 26th minute.

But the Eagles failed to connect on long balls and remained scoreless for the remainder of the half.

BC’s breakthrough came in the 52nd minute. The Eagles connected on two quick passes, the second of which allowed Leo Guarino to connect with Ekeland. Ekeland got a sliver of space and shot a one-timer into the right corner of Notre Dame’s net, putting BC on the board.

Marco Dos Santos stood out throughout the second half, helping the Eagles push the ball up the field several times. Despite his efforts and several intense minutes from both squads to close the game out, neither team was able to score, and the game ended in a deadlock.