Eagles Swept by Miami 3–0, Drop Third Consecutive Match

Boston College Volleyball began an ACC showdown weekend with a 3–2 loss to No. 19 FSU on Friday, and continued its losing streak on Sunday with a 3–0 loss to Miami.

Miami’s win handed the Eagles another home loss—something BC has become very familiar with this season. BC has been swept in its last two games, and has not won a home game since August.

Starting off strong, the Eagles (8–12, 1–7 Atlantic Coast) held the Hurricanes (13–6, 4–4) to a close first set, providing Miami with little opportunity to pull ahead, but the Hurricanes rallied and took the matchup in a swift three sets.

Miami led the first set with 17 kills and 36 attacks to the Eagles 14 kills and 32 attacks.

After knotting the game at 24 points apiece, the Hurricanes logged two-straight points and the Eagles gave up the first set 26–24.

With the first set on the line, Eagles middle blocker Anna Herrington had a service error to push Miami ahead. For Miami’s matchpoint, Eagles outside hitter, Audrey Ross, had an attack error to put the Eagles in an early hole.

The Eagles got off to a slow start in the second set, giving up 10 straight points to Miami.

BC tried to work their way back from the score deficit, forcing a few errors from Miami. But with the score so heavily in the Hurricane’s favor, the Eagles’ efforts were ineffective and Miami ultimately took the second set with a score of 25–7.

At the start of the third set, BC looked to gain their first set win of the game, keeping the Hurricanes to a close score and refusing to fall behind by more than five points. But the Eagles seemed to fall back into their play from the previous two sets, and Miami began to tip the score in their favor, taking a 19–14 lead.

But BC worked its way back, tying the score 21–21 with a 4–0 run. A kill from Anna Herrington and a forced attack error off a block from Julia Haggerty tied things up at 24–24. The teams continued to alternate points, tying things up again 25–25 with a kill from Haggerty.

But Miami outside hitter Grace Lopez delivered two dominant kills in a row, putting the Hurricanes up 26–25, then 27–25, to ultimately take the set and the match.