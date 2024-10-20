What Your Mod Backyard Says About You

Congratulations, you did it! You’ve climbed to the pinnacle of the housing pyramid by snagging a highly sought-after mod. As seniors, getting a mod feels like winning the lottery—if the prize included a charmingly outdated, two-story prefab from the 1970s and a grill that’s seen better days.

After just a month in my mod, I can confidently say this experience is a game-changer. The best part? The backyard space serves as your personal oasis to decorate however you’d like.

Life in these modular homes feels like existing in a fishbowl—everyone can see you, and you can see everyone. With 76 six-person mods, every outdoor space tells a different story. Your mod is a testament to your senior journey, so embrace the freedom to turn your backyard into the ultimate reflection of who you are!

Wicker Furniture Set

Okay, I need to know—how did you, a 21-year-old college kid, manage to pay for and transport what looks like a Restoration Hardware wicker furniture set? You’re clearly boujee. Your ultimate goal is marrying a Kennedy cousin, summering in the Vineyard, and being buried in head-to-toe Aritzia.

Let’s be honest, you would’ve jumped at the chance to attend the University of Miami if it was ranked a little higher. And yes, it stings a little that you can’t immerse yourself in the sorority life you always dreamed of. Yet here you are, crafting an Instagram-worthy space that masks the jealousy you feel when Bama Rush Tok is in full swing.

Your decor screams high-class, but behind those curated throw pillows lies the disarray of your daily life. You’re a walking contradiction: part glam goddess, part whirlwind diva. You’re the prototype of a Boston College girl, embracing the beautiful messiness of being young, stylish, aspirational, and a tad bit lost.

Flag

Flag fellas, you’re a self-proclaimed “social liberal, fiscal conservative,” never affiliating with a party because you see yourself as one of the last true free thinkers. And let’s be real—you’re definitely a man because no self-respecting woman would wave a five-by-eight BC or Delbarton flag aside her mod. You take pride in starting the USA chant at every sports event, and let’s not forget your momma’s boy status: bringing home an extra suitcase full of dirty laundry for your mom to wash. After all, you insist it’s cheaper than doing it in Walsh Hall.

Adirondack Chairs and Cornhole Boards

You embody the All-American spirit, desperately yearning for that classic college experience. When Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69” echoes through your speakers, you dream of a simpler time, long before TikTok and Lululemon came onto the scene. You live for football season and proudly sported that aggressively yellow Superfan shirt to the first tailgate, championing the revival of cherished traditions. You’re also the type who mastered grilling long before moving into the mods—no YouTube tutorials or FaceTime help from dad needed.

Nothing

You’re either an RA, stuck mediating roommate disputes while pretending to care about “community building,” or a senior who got a lucky pick time and felt pressured to choose a mod. Even though you’d rather live in 2150, where direct roommates don’t share a desk and closet. You’ll never be the type to claim college was the best four years of your life.

With college expenses already so high, why spend more when you can make do with the provided picnic table and grill?

Hammock

Hammock enthusiasts are automatically cool. You’re a good time and take advantage of the elite outdoor hang-out spot. Standing hammock owners, you secretly envy that fancy wicker set, but you’re a kid on a budget, seeking outdoor comfort without sacrificing your liver for it.

Ultimately, it worked out—you’d rather be the hammock mod than join the wicker cult. You’re a social chameleon, shifting from wild social butterfly to cozy hermit crab. You love chaotically piling three friends into your hammock on game days as much as swaying peacefully with your morning coffee on a quiet Tuesday. You balance the chaos and chill.

Is your hammock tied to a tree? You’re next-level cool. You probably walk outside barefoot, did an Outward Bound expedition in high school, and are an Arrupe leader at BC. Nothing phases you.

Cooler

Cooler kids, you’re the life of the party, proclaiming “It’s not a problem until you graduate.” Mod life is a blast when your main contribution is a cooler filled with Keystone Lights and a playlist that peaked in high school. Real talk, I’ve seen you sneak out for a cigarette on weekday mornings, sitting at your picnic table with a red solo cup of coffee and your accounting notes.

But seriously, everyone gravitates toward your tailgate spot and secretly jams out to your aux. A true giver, you personify the “men and women for others” spirit by generously distributing cans of your favorite bottom-shelf beer. Cheers to you for keeping the good times rolling—may your ice stay frozen and your hangovers be mild!

Inflatable Pool

I see you over at Country Club 20A, living your best life by the pool. Pool kids are a unique breed, aren’t they? You probably reminisce about the saltwater oasis in your parents’ backyard or at the pristine country club back home.

You have a job at Blackstone Inc. lined up for next year while grumbling that BC should consider investing in some Blackstone barbecues for the mods. But even if the grill situation isn’t ideal, you’re still the ultimate chiller, soaking up the sun and making the most out of every splash-filled moment.