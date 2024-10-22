Need a Study Break? Try Benching.

The mid-semester rut is upon us, from midterm season to the frigid air enveloping our surroundings. You can feel the panic, anxiety, and stress that comes with the seemingly never-ending “midpoint of the semester.” The unavoidable chaos it brings can make it hard to take a deep breath.

To everyone looking for remedies for their mid-semester stress, I think I can help. I prescribe to you all: benching. No, not the kind you do on the third floor of the plex. The kind that involves walking yourself over to one of the many benches scattered around campus and taking a seat.

Back in high school, I found my hectic schedule incredibly overwhelming at times. I would take walks around the neighborhood to clear my head, often pausing to take a seat at the different benches I came across. Over time, I carefully selected a favorite one. My best thinking took place at this personal refuge. A small bench on a busy street corner in Manhattan became my peaceful, tranquil safe place.

Being stationary in a kinetic environment is weirdly grounding. Watching people skateboard by, bump into neighbors, and chase their dogs around the city helped take my mind off whatever assignment or social drama was occupying my brainspace. I could put myself in the sneakers of the people jogging past and let my mind run away for a bit.

When I arrived at Boston College last fall, I wanted to find a new bench. A new place I could claim and rely on to ground me on during my busiest days. I’ve probably sat on each and every bench on this campus, and I can say with confidence that there are no bad options.

My four-legged sanctuary resides in a subtle yet undeniably picturesque corner of campus—along the path that leads to College Road between Stokes North and South.

The view from my old bench used to consist of strangers. I would bask in the anonymity it provided, using it to escape. It offered a valuable place to reflect without the pressure of being recognized.

But benching at BC is not the same experience as benching in Manhattan—the people passing my bench on the Heights are not strangers. We are all living different versions of the same life.

When I feel like I’m drowning in work, I see people running across the quad to their neuroscience exam and suddenly my geology quiz doesn’t seem so bad.

Sometimes, it takes stopping and observing the world around you to see your own with a clear view. Being so busy can feel isolating, especially during midterm season. But if you sit on any of the benches in high-traffic areas, you’re guaranteed to see a familiar face and regain some connection.

My new view is of a community I love. I’m definitely not anonymous anymore. Whether it’s through a friendly shout from a friend across the quad or a subtle head nod from someone in my orientation group that I haven’t spoken to in two summers, it’s comforting to feel seen.

Also, the campus in the fall is absolutely beautiful. The leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and it is literally perfect benching weather. When I was younger, I found the concept of “getting some fresh air” to cure a grievance irrational. Now, I totally get it (and I probably owe my grandparents an apology for doubting them).

So, I compel you to get outside and start benching. It is a cure for all afflictions. The only sunlight you get during midterm season simply can’t be through the skylight on the fifth floor of O’Neill. A five-minute study break on the benches outside the library will be way more beneficial than a five-minute study break scrolling through TikTok in the same chair you’ve been glued to for hours. And, who knows? Maybe you’ll find a hidden spot that you really connect with.

Fortunately for us all, there are enough benches on this campus to go around.