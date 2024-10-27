Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Oct. 27

Maybe it’s the increasing presence of tour groups that’s making campus feel packed to the brim, but recently it seems as though this school has been overtaken by lines around every corner. From the Maloney elevators to the Chocolate Bar, the lines stretching across campus seem longer than ever. Whether during the morning rush for coffee or lunchtime scramble to grab a Mac salad, the patience of students is being tested now more than ever. As we wait in these seemingly never-ending lines, it’s hard not to dream of the day that coffee runs between classes won’t be a 20-minute ordeal.