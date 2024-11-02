BC Shuts Out Wake Forest 3–0

Boston College volleyball entered its Friday game against Wake Forest having lost four of its last five games. But instead of continuing that disappointing pattern, BC recorded its sixth shutout of the season behind strong performances from Halle Schroder, Julia Haggerty, and Sam Hoppes.

The Eagles (10–13, 3–8 Atlantic Coast) dominated the Demon Deacons (12–10, 4–7) from starting to finish, leading to a 3–0 BC win.

Schroder ended the game with eight kills, and both Haggerty and Hoppes had seven. Haggerty and Hoppes combined for six blocks, and Schroder tallied two aces in the win.

The Eagles established a strong 11–4 lead over the Demon Deacons to begin the first set, relying on three and four-point runs that came to characterize the Eagles’ intensity for the rest of the game.

Three three-point runs and a single four-point run were just the beginning of a strong showing for the Eagles.

Despite a mid-set resurgence from Wake Forest to shrink the gap to 14–9, BC went on a commanding set of runs to win the set 25-–15. Kills by Haggerty and Schroder to end the set gave BC momentum which it carried into the second set, coming out confident and energized.

After trading points to begin the set, the Eagles went on a six-point run behind kills from Haggerty and Schroder to go up 8–2. Following a timeout, the Demon Deacons brought the score to 17–11.

But five unanswered points, highlighted by a kill from Cornelia Roach which Sophia Lambros assisted, widened BC’s lead to 20–11. Lambros ended the game with 12 assists.

The Eagles ran away with the set after that point. Two kills from Hoppes helped lift BC over the Demon Deacons 25–15 and end the set.

To begin the third set, BC found itself trailing Wake Forest 14–9. Once again, though, a Hoppes kill came in to energize the Eagles. A five-point run featuring a kill from Audrey Ross tied the set 14–14.

Wake Forest struggled to maintain its lead as it surrendered its early momentum to BC, allowing the Eagles to go up 20–19. Despite a final push from the Demon Deacons towards the end of the set, the Eagles won 25–21 to win the match 3–0.