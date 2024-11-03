Haggerty Propels Eagles to Sweep Over the Wolfpack

Entering its matchup against NC State on Sunday afternoon, Boston College volleyball appeared to have finally hit its stride, sweeping two of its previous three opponents.

The Eagles continued this ACC run on Sunday.

BC (11–13, 4–8 Atlantic Coast) swept NC State (12–8, 7–5) on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

The Eagles fell behind in the score quickly in the first set, but they quickly made their way back to keep the score tight, while the Eagles searched for an opportunity to pull ahead.

The Eagles constantly kept the Wolfpack on its toes, with the score differential rarely exceeding one point. Seven total lead changes in the first set led to the Eagles pushing the set to a win-by-two until Aubrey Moore served an ace to give BC a 1–0 lead with the 26–24 set win.

BC started off the second set strong and gained an immediate 3–1 lead until NC State pushed the score back in its favor. NC State began to pull ahead, forcing the Eagles to search for a way back to even the score and keep a realistic shot at winning the set.

NC State ran out of challenges toward the end of the second set, yet the Wolfpack was still able to establish a 23–19 lead over the Eagles.

The Eagles bore down, though, and rattled off six-straight points to take down the Wolfpack 26–24 in the second set.

Julia Haggerty logged four essential blocks in the set.

Following the Eagles’ eventual win over the Wolfpack, Haggerty leads the nation for blocks per set with an average of 1.95.

The Eagles started off the third set strong with Haggerty continuing to dominate on the court. Reflecting the pattern in the first two sets, the point winners alternated nearly every other serve.

The Wolfpack began to pull away with the score, but the scrappy BC performance refused to let them run away with the game.

BC fought its way back, evening the score at 22–22.

A kill from Haggerty pushed the score back in the Eagles favor, 24–22, and on Eagles match point, a final kill from Audrey Ross won the third set for the Eagles and the match.

Haggerty dominated on the court with 10 kills and 11 blocks to pull out an ACC win for the Eagles.