Dunleavy: A Definitive Ranking of the ‘Taylor’s Versions’

Taylor Swift has become synonymous with the music industry through her exceptional writing and stage performances. What truly separates her from other artists, though, is her re-recording process. Swift is reclaiming her masters through the lengthy endeavor of re-releasing her old music.

While the pursuit is admirable, not all of the new albums have been created equally.

To celebrate the first year anniversary of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), I’m ranking all of Swift’s re-recorded albums released thus far, helping listeners judge the originals versus “Taylor’s Version.”

4. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), while well-produced, is a shell of what it used to be. Swift’s mature voice does not meld with the album’s growing up and early adulthood motifs.

For instance, listen to the two versions of “Haunted.” The track originally was angsty, pop-punk, and raw. The themes of yearning and desperation were palpable and made the listener feel an intimate connection to Swift’s personal life. The new iteration, however, is muddled by unnecessary echoes and a mellow lead voice.

The vault tracks were equally as unimpressive. Songs like “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” stem from a good idea but fail to thrive. The new tracks feel unedited and clunky, which is a far departure from Swift’s usually smooth writing.

As of now, Speak Now would have been better off left in 2010.

3. 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

The 1989 re-release was met with mixed reviews as the re-recorded tracks were underwhelming. The vault tracks, however, were real paradigms of pop.

The older Swift songs were cult classics and nearly impossible to recapture in the same light. With that being said, Swift failed to re-enchant listeners. The 1989 re-records were not as corporately soulless as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) proved to be. Still, they did lack the dazzling nature that skyrocketed Swift to fame.

The album’s saving graces are undoubtedly the new vault tracks. “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “Slut!(Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” and “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” are instant successes. They all have the “it” quality that marks so much of Swift’s career.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is a fresh take on the album’s summer concepts. The visuals change from a city skyline to the nearly bucolic beach, with not another person in sight. While different, the alterations are welcomed as they do not diminish the record’s kinetic energy.

2. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor’s first re-recorded album has stood the test of time, proving to be one of the best in her discography. Unlike 1989, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has no real standouts or hard hitters, but rather an even-keeled and well-rounded collection of songs.

The re-recorded songs have all the positive qualities of Swift’s smooth adult voice while retaining all of the charm of her younger years, something the previous albums on this list failed to achieve.

The new vault tracks also feel like natural additions to the album. Keith Urban and other country stars were featured to help recapture the country magic that Swift has since moved away from.

Overall, the album is a net neutral: no harm and no major improvements. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is just a fresh face for Fearless.

1. Red (Taylor’s Version)

Red (Taylor’s Version) has it all. The re-recorded tracks shine just as brightly as the vault songs, and both work in tandem with the album’s concept to create a showcase of Swift’s talent and expertise.

The re-recordings are produced so closely to the source material that the only difference is Swift’s more mature voice. She manages to harness the same emotional evocation that she did with the original release of Red.

The vault tracks are just as captivating, with not one disappointment in the mix. Standouts include “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version),” which prove that Swift still has it.

Likewise, the Red era was full of cohesive promotions, merchandising, photoshoots, and even a short film. Red (Taylor’s Version) feels like a true moment in time. Swift obviously took time crafting this album—listeners can tell she spent just as much energy editing as she did recording.

Overall, the re-recordings have been a mixed bag. It’s clear that not all records were given the same attention, and subsequently, not all were developed equally. Nevertheless, Swift’s attempt to reclaim her music and career demonstrates a perseverance and drive that still captivates Swifties all over the world.