Homemade on the Heights: Candy-Bag Brownies

With the costumes, parties, and spooks of Hallo-weekend in the rearview, you may find yourself with a bittersweet problem: leftover candy and nothing to do with it. Well, if you’re looking for a way to offset the post-holiday slump, I’d highly recommend making Candy-Bag Brownies!

As a hobby baker myself, I often find myself rummaging through the pantry in search of a new way to brighten up a classic (and crowd-pleasing) recipe, just like these brownies. Halloween candy, with its great variety of flavors and textures, acts as an amazing mix-in for your fall baking desires. And, in my opinion, there is no better way to ring in the start of the winter holiday baking season!

Add just your favorites or the whole assorted lot into the semi-sweet chocolate brownie batter and wait for the magic to happen. But don’t forget to leave some extra candy pieces to lay on the top of your brownie pan—that’s a surefire way to make your baked goods look extra restaurant-worthy.

Here is what you’ll need (and some helpful tips) to make the end of your Halloween season extra sweet.

DISH: Candy-Bag Brownies

INGREDIENTS:

Leftover Halloween candies, roughly chopped (aim for semi-large chunks)

1 1/2 (4 oz.) bars bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, broken into pieces

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 large eggs at room temperature

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

Tip: For your candy selection, I would avoid using Kit Kats, as they can lose some of their crispy quality during the baking process. Twix and other candies that use cookies instead of wafers work much better!

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and oil an 8-inch pan Roughly chop your chosen candy Melt the semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate bars and butter together in the microwave in 30-second intervals until melted and smooth In a separate bowl, mix together the rest of the eggs, vanilla extract, salt, granulated sugar, and brown sugar In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, and salt Slowly integrate the melted butter and chocolate mixture into the other ingredients, incorporating in intervals to not raise the temperature of the eggs too quickly Using a rubber spatula, combine the dry ingredients and the wet ingredients (Tip! Do not overmix your ingredients. Stirring too much will activate the flour’s gluten, which will make your brownies cakey instead of thick and fudgy.) Fold in half of your chopped Halloween candy into the brownie batter (save the other half for later!) Transfer your brownie batter into your oiled pan and sprinkle the other half of your candy directly on top of your brownies Bake for 35–45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted can come out clean Refrigerate to cool completely before cutting and serving!