Blast to the Past: Disney Airs Reboot of Beloved Classic With ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

★★★★☆

Premiering on Oct. 29, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reopened the magical world of the beloved Disney Channel classic Wizards of Waverly Place, reminding us of magical mishaps and classic Disney humor.

Widely known for its iconic main characters Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), Justin Russo (David Henrie), and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin), Wizards of Waverly Place told the story of a mortal and wizard family navigating its way through the busy Manhattan life. Spooky, fantastic, and a childhood cult classic, the show aired from 2007–12 and ended with four seasons and a special-spinoff finale.

Over a decade after, this new spin-off, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, gives the audience a look into life after the wizard competitions that cause a sibling rivalry in the first show.

All grown up now, Henrie returns as Justin, who now embodies an adult grappling with the complexities of a normal life and his past magical identity.

The first two episodes aired on Disney Channel on Oct. 29, followed by seven more which aired the next day. The first two episodes feature Justin reluctantly stepping back into the magical world when his sister Alex entrusts him with mentoring Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young wizard eager to become a pro at magic.

The first episode of this new season, titled after the old show’s intro song, “Everything Is Not What It Seems,” introduces Billie and invites us into the wizarding world, with Justin re-igniting his magical powers to help guide his new protégée.

But of course, as the cult classic show has previously showed us, magic never usually goes right.

Living with his wife Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopoulos) and two sons Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo Russo (Max Matenko), things go astray when Justin realizes that he may face a similar experiences as his father Jerry Russo (David DeLuise), who struggled as a magical mentor.

In the second episode, “Mortal Vibes Only,” Billie faces her first major test when she struggles with the consequences of using magic outside the protection of the lair. Justin steps in to mentor her, leading to funny yet heartfelt moments as she tries to navigate the rules of the magical world while adjusting to her new home.

The episode highlights Billie’s exciting yet sometimes awkward journey in her magical training, reminiscent of Max, the youngest and wildest sibling of the original Russo family.

While longtime fans will enjoy the familiar dynamic, the show introduces compelling young characters, like Billie and Justin’s family, who bring fresh energy and humor. Billie’s adventurous personality and Justin’s now parental perspective helps create a heartfelt relationship that appeals to viewers both young and old. Additionally, the blend of magic and classic Disney humor remains a strong point, bringing back that nostalgic feeling of peak Disney comedy.

The rest of the first season is now available on Disney+ or Hulu. Long time fans of the show will love watching this new reboot, as it creates a great balance between bits of the old show while still incorporating new elements. These first few episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place set a promising tone, with engaging storytelling and a strong cast that sets the stage for an exciting season ahead.