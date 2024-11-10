BC Law to Launch Master of Legal Studies In Cybersecurity, Risk, and Governance in Fall 2025

Beginning in the fall of 2025, Boston College Law School will offer a master of legal studies (MLS) in cybersecurity, risk, and governance degree, which is set to replace the current master of science in cybersecurity policy and governance program at the Woods College of Advancing Studies.

“When you look at cybersecurity, many people think it’s a tech issue,” said Kevin Powers, program founder and director. “That’s the first thing that comes to mind, and it’s actually not. It’s more of a business risk, a business governance, a business policy. It’s a legal issue.”

The master’s program, originally established in 2015 at the Woods College of Advancing Studies, currently provides students with the skills needed to excel in the cybersecurity field.

“Nearly 8 years ago, we launched the Cybersecurity Policy and Governance program with an understanding that, if successful, it might transplant to another School at Boston College,” David Goodman, dean of the Woods College of Advancing Studies, wrote in a statement to The Heights.

Faculty considered the best way to holistically examine cybersecurity, ultimately leading to the reconfiguration of the program as a master of legal studies, according to Powers.

“It’s not just a technical issue, so when we built the program, we had that in mind, and so it wasn’t really transitioning from an IT type of program at all,” Powers said. “It was more taking what we had and then reconfiguring it to become a masters of legal studies.”



The issue of cybersecurity pertains to any company or organization regarding personal information. This can range from issues in the healthcare sector to the finance sector, Powers said.

“Fast forward to the present, and that is what we are witnessing—a successful program at the Woods College is now moving to a new home where it can continue to grow, take new shape to match the field, and deepen its scholarly base,” Goodman wrote.

Since its initial establishment, the program has attracted many students, including recent college graduates, mid-level executives, and senior-level executives looking to expand their knowledge of cybersecurity and its application to business and policy. Graduates of the program have gone on to work in both government agencies and private industries in positions such as privacy analysts to chief information security officers, Powers said.

“We want to position MLS graduates – who may include nonlawyers and lawyers alike – to be cybersecurity leaders, better able to serve clients in law, business, public service, and more,” Odette Lienau, dean of BC Law, wrote to The Heights. “There are many potential synergies with the Law School’s existing programs and courses, and we are continuing to explore those synergies as we refine the future of the MLS program.”

BC Law will provide the space for new law-focused courses to be established and for previously offered courses to be reconfigured to fit new laws provided by organizations like the Securities Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, Powers said.

“Our mission is to prepare excellent JDs who will serve the greater good – and also engage other professional groups whose work connects to the law,” Lienau wrote.

With the increasing development of technology and artificial intelligence comes an increasing need for security and privacy, Powers said. The issues that come with these technological developments and changes lead to a demand for jobs in cybersecurity.

“There’s four million open jobs in the globe,” Powers said. “Right now in cybersecurity, there’s a need to fill the gap because we just can’t get enough people with professional skill sets in cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence to fill those jobs.”

Graduates of the program will be given the resources to work well alongside lawyers and understand the law regarding cybersecurity. As technology continues to develop, educators will have to constantly adapt to form professionals ready to take on modern issues.

“We continuously reflect on how to respond to emerging legal issues, including those arising from technological and globalized change,” Lienau wrote.