Writings to Warbles: ‘Liederabend’ Showcases Vocal Talents of All Ages 

Boston College’s music department showed off its pipes during the Halloween-themed “Liederabend: All Hallow’s Eve” concert. Unlike some of Gasson Hall’s other recent guests, these songbirds were all current or past BC students.

All the pieces were based on literature and poetry, most of which are Germanic in origin. Some of the composers included Franz Schubert, Hugo Wolf, and Robert Schumann, among many others. Each of the student soloists sang at least two pieces that seemed to get better as the night progressed, which was a result of the performers successfully finding their footing.

Molly Casper, MCAS ’26, opened up the show with a performance of the classic German folk song “Mandoline,” composed by Claude Debussy. Casper’s soprano voice was light, smooth, and meshed well with the live piano accompaniment.

Veronica Wells, MCAS ’26, followed Casper with a performance of “Elfenlied” by Hugo Wolf. Wells quickly improved with the song as she continued singing and displayed a wonderfully dynamic mid-range voice that did the song justice.

A possible moment of strife for the ensemble was “What the Scarecrow Said,” performed by Katie Shepard, MCAS ’28, who was unsupported by the rest of the vocalists at times. Nonetheless, Shepherd’s performances allowed her solo vocal techniques to shine through and capture the audience.

The rest of the concert deserves nothing but pure praise. Vocalists like Luke Caldwell, MCAS ’27, and Elena Skirgaudas, MCAS ’27, added their unique vocal patterns to the show.

Caldwell undoubtedly showed off one of the most baritone voices of the night. Similarly, Skirgaudas demonstrated great control over her pieces. Skirgaudas closed the show, an honor she definitely earned as her performance was enthralling to watch as she utilized both her voice and facial expressions to elevate the performance.

Even with all the other expert performances, Alexandrina Weingart, MCAS ’25, was truly luminary as she dazzled with her enchanting and highly dynamic voice. Her ability to capture melodies made her a pleasure to listen to. Weingart made her triumphant performance look effortless—she was a clear master of the craft.

Together, the vocalists conveyed German narratives through lyrics and their facial expressions, which continually drew the audience in. The event’s diverse array of performers demonstrated their gifts deftly, showing that true talent can be honed at any age.