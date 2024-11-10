Music Guild’s Fall Showcase Brings Exciting Sounds to the Stage

On Thursday night, Boston College Music Guild held an exciting Fall Showcase featuring seven student-bands who played a mix of originals and familiar covers to a crowd of enthusiastic friends and supporters.

Loud music spilled out of the open doors, drawing curious passersby into the booming Vandy Cabaret Room for a performance that did not disappoint. A pumped crowd welcomed each band onto the stage, showing students’ eagerness to see what the bands had prepared for their half-hour share of the night.

Opening the night, at 7:30 p.m., the soft-rock band Former Clarity performed “Femme Fatale” by Nico and The Velvet Underground. With dark pink light matching the song’s mood, Former Clarity performed a drawing set with dynamic vocals and rhythm. The band’s lead singer, Xinran Li, LSEHD ’28, energized the crowd with warm and enthusiastic energy in between transitions. Their performance included covers of Oasis, Radiohead, and Jerry Garcia.

Next up, Perchance took the stage which was now adorned with an entrancing red light. The band’s chemistry echoed through the room with covers of songs like “Upside Down” by Jack Johnson and “Zombie” by The Cranberries. The band also shared an original song titled “Just One More Time” about the last few moments with a high school sweetheart before parting for college.

“It was amazing to be able to cheer on other talented bands and enjoy the different styles and energies they all brought to the table,” said Emma Ramirez, one of Perchance’s vocalists and MCAS ’28. “Feeling the enthusiasm and support from the crowd while we were onstage was awesome and it made me even more excited to perform.”

(Matthew Mao / Heights Staff)

Letters in June brought new energy to the room with its setlist full of originals. The three-man band played a song called “New Places” which they shared was written the night before, and wowed the crowd nonetheless. They closed the night with “Moments,” a song about the importance of acknowledging that everyone needs clarity in such a foggy world.

The alternative rock band Magnolia followed with a blend of originals and covers. From its own “Freckles and Flowers” to “Bags” by Clairo, the band’s alternative sound and instrumentals were met with an eager crowd filled with hands swaying back and forth. As yellow and green lights danced around the stage, they ended their set with “Pool House” by the Backseat Lovers, which turned into the crowd’s thunderous applause.

Next, German Exit took the stage and brought a grungier, more metallic energy to the night. Contrasted by its white lighting, the band filled the room with colorful performances of heavy metal that got the crowd excited.

The two-man group Calyx of Held was next to perform. Its electric guitar solos and classic heavy metal singing filled the room with emotion and aggression during their set, which featured songs like “Holy Roller” by Spiritbox. Although the group noted it was their first time performing together, they showed up like seasoned professionals.

Last but certainly not least, The Town closed out the night with the classic “Still Into You” by Paramore followed by some originals such as “Propane.” The band also debuted a song so new, it had yet to name the piece, giving the crowd a fresh taste of what is to come from the group.

Overall, the night was a wild success that served as a testament to the diverse talents of BC students. From alternative rock to heavy metal, the night was filled with an array of colorful performances and talent that left the crowd excited for BC’s next Music Guild event.