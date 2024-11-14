Martha Stewart Finds a Fresh Voice in Netflix’s ‘Martha’

★★★★☆

Netflix’s brand-new Martha has risen to a top-10 ranking in the days since its release on Oct. 25. The film enticingly captures Martha Stewart’s whiplash journey through fame and fortune as the first female self-made billionaire in American history.

Director R.J. Cutler tells the story beginning from Stewart’s very roots, in more ways than one. The film opens with footage of Stewart strolling through her own garden, which is later unpacked to be a fundamental part of her identity. By narrating her childhood and relationship with her parents, viewers get an unfiltered understanding of the formative years of the timeless icon.

Stewart narrates the film by winding through the chaos and resilience of her exhaustingly ever-changing image in the public eye. Her redefining of womanhood and her remarkable resilience were the very reason for the constant backlash, but also the clever foundation of her multi-billion-dollar brand.

The idea of “perfection” and the star’s dynamic relationship with it were the theme of the film. Through an intimate dive into Stewart’s life behind the scenes, and additional remarks from those closest to her, this film pieces together the science behind her success but also the humanity and relatability of the star.

The film’s cinematography created an engaging story, spanning Stewart’s career, life, and scandals. The strategic scattering of narrations of her own journal entries elevated the story-telling, drawing viewers further into her love, loss, success, and transformation.

Candid language and emotions created a moving and thought-provoking interpretation of the role of her femininity in the groundbreaking creation and impressive adaptability of her brand.

“She was the first woman that saw the marketability of her personal life. Martha was the first influencer,” said Lloyd Allen, a friend of Stewart’s.

Following the shining pinnacle of her career, the film came to a harrowing climax at the scandal that ripped her “perfect” image to pieces. The documentary lays out the details of her case and how the structure of her company allowed for one strong hit at her reputation to ruin everything she had built.

But her story did not end there. Stewart emerged from the other side of a dark five-month tunnel stronger than ever before. A changed person, she talks about the process she went through to find her voice in the public eye again. Through trial and error, she redefined herself by sharing stages with popular figures like Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg, which introduced her to a younger audience.

This genius reclaiming of identity created a new Stewart, who broke new ground, even becoming the oldest swimsuit model on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Martha creates a thought-provoking walk-through of the star’s groundbreaking successes, enduring betrayals, and inspiring transformations. Through and through, this unfiltered recounting of her roller-coaster career provides insight into the powerful dynamics between fame, womanhood, and redefinition.

“Her brand endured because there was something there that was genuine,” said Meg James, a reporter with the Los Angeles Times.