Preview: BC looks to upset No. 14 SMU in Dallas

Boston College football desperately needed a pick-me-up after a string of brutal losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville. BC head coach Bill O’Brien delivered just that with a win over Syracuse in a hard-nosed game last week.

BC ran for 321 yards and managed to sack QB Kyle McCord four times. Second-string quarterback Grayson James stepped in for starter Thomas Castellanos after an apparent injury, but James was able to get the job done, leading the Eagles to a 37–31 victory.

Now, James has been named the starting quarterback and will lead the Eagles into Dallas this weekend.

While BC has suffered its fair share of midseason struggles, No. 14 Southern Methodist is enjoying its best season in recent memory.

Following an early loss to No. 7 BYU, the Mustangs have gone 8–1 and are undefeated in conference play. Last week, they dominated then-No. 18 Pitt 48–25. The Mustangs have the benefit of a bye week going into their matchup against BC.

Who is BC playing?

SMU

When is BC playing?

Saturday, November 16th at 3:30 p.m.

Where is BC playing?

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to watch:

The game will air on ESPN and Boston College Sports Network WEEI 93.7 FM

Series history:

Saturday will be the third meeting between BC and SMU, with the series tied at one win for each team.

SMU won the first matchup in 1986. Last year, BC defeated the Mustangs in the Fenway Bowl 23–14 behind a strong rushing performance of 262 yards and three touchdowns.

This weekend’s game will be the first matchup between the two programs as Atlantic Coast opponents.

What to expect from SMU:

Offense:

SMU’s offense lives and dies with its ground game. Dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings replaced pocket-passer Preston Stone in SMU’s loss to BYU earlier this season and has led the Mustangs to a 6–0 record as a starter.

Jennings has run for 317 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 1900 yards, 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

His athleticism pairs well with running back Brashard Smith, who has tallied 906 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground—good for fourth and third in the ACC, respectively.

SMU will be without its biggest receiving threat in tight end RJ Maryland after he suffered a torn ACL. Despite this setback, SMU has scored the second-most points in the Atlantic Coast this season, and will surely present a challenge for BC’s defense.

Defense:

Isaiah Nwokobia leads SMU’s defense with 64 tackles. Safety Ahmaad Moses adds some energy into the unit as well, tying for fourth in the Atlantic Coast with three interceptions this season.

The Mustangs’ secondary has been shaky at times, giving up at least 295 passing yards to TCU, Louisville, and Duke. They rank in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic Coast with 251.0 passing yards allowed per game, and some teams have been able to break them wide open.

SMU has allowed the fewest rushing yards in the ACC this season, however. It held standout running back Desmond Reid to just 49 yards in a win over Pittsburgh. The Mustangs have also allowed the second-fewest total points in the ACC, sitting behind only Cal.

The Mustangs also do a great job of forcing turnovers—they sit fourth in forced fumbles and second in interceptions in the ACC this season. Their style of defense will certainly be a test for the predominantly ground-based BC offense.

Outlook:

With BC and SMU’s focuses both lying on the ground game, this game will be won or lost in the trenches.

BC has shown strength from a variety of ball-carriers, from Kye Robichaux to Treshaun Ward. SMU’s Smith has been dominant this season, though, and pairs well with Jennings.

Although rushing was the focus for the Eagles in their win over the Orange, the quarterback position is certainly going to draw the attention this week. All eyes will be on Grayson James as he takes on his first game as QB1.