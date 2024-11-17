Fall Finale: A Guide to One Perfect Fall Day

This is it, Eagles. The last full week of classes before Thanksgiving break is here, and with it, the final few days of fall on the Heights. Soak up the crisp air, crunching leaves, and hazy purple sunsets before it’s too late. Soon, leisurely strolls to class will be replaced by slipping down the million-dollar stairs, and winding down on the Quad will turn into hunkering down in O’Neill.

But let’s not wish these last few days away—instead, choose to spend these final moments taking full advantage of all the glories of a New England fall. Finals will be waiting for you when you get back, so here’s to living in the moment and embarking on the ultimate, jam-packed day of fall activities.

Wilson Farm

Begin the day by heading up North to Lexington, Mass., for a wholesome stop at a local farm. Wilson Farm is a fifth-generation farm that grows over 110 different crops—making it the perfect place to stock up on fresh produce to bring home to your roommates. Snag some cute Instagram pictures against their famous Pumpkin Wall and make sure to check out their fun event schedule, featuring turkey samplings on the weekends. On your way out, take a look at the farm store, where they sell their self-proclaimed “world famous” homemade apple cider donuts, a variety of other baked goods, and an assortment of fresh flowers to add an extra touch to your Friendsgiving spread.

Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House (The ‘Little Women’ House)

Next continue your drive North to Concord, Mass., where you can live out all your Little Women fantasies at the site of its inspiration. With most of the original home still intact, the character of the classic story is still very much alive, making it easy to imagine Alcott crafting the tale within its walls. Guided tours will lead you through the lives of the family that once lived there and explain how their real stories translated into the characters of the novel. With picturesque fall foliage to boot, it is the ideal time to immerse yourself in all things Little Women and check out this unique historical site.

Walden Pond State Reservation

Max out your tour through Massachusetts historical sites by stopping for a quick walk around Walden Pond before heading back to Boston College. Walden Pond gets its name from Henry David Thoreau’s classic novel Walden and draws around 600,000 visitors a year for its scenic views and engaging exhibits on Thoreau. After your stop at the Orchard House, you might be all museumed-out, so take some time to chill, breathe in the brisk fall air, and gaze out at the rippling water. Make sure to embrace the natural scenery for a much-needed switch up from the everyday Res-walk, and remember to cherish this precious time outdoors before the snowy days set in. After a long drive, this quick stroll around the Pond will have you feeling refreshed and energized to take on the rest of any activity-filled day.

Friendsgiving

From BC to Concord and back, this fall day has been packed to the brim with adventure. Preparing a hearty feast is the perfect way to settle back into campus and commemorate your idyllic fall day. Luckily, you’ve come prepared with treats from Wilson Farms, but add whatever you wish to the mix, whether it be chicken and two sides from Lower or a pizza from Crazy Dough—anything goes. No matter the meal, it is sure to be a night full of recounting old memories and treasuring the company of your closest friends before heading home for Thanksgiving break.

‘Harry Potter’ Night

Now that you’re stuffed and exhausted from a long day of fall fun, what better way to end the night than with a Harry Potter movie marathon? Grab the last few pieces of pumpkin pie, your coziest blanket, and all of your roommates for a comfy, cozy night in. If you really want to commit, you could even brew up some butterbeer. Most importantly, sit back and unwind with a fan-favorite childhood movie. Though you might call it a night after the two-and-a-half-hour Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the premise of the movie marathon is enough to keep up the good fall spirit and relax before the rush of the holiday season sets in.