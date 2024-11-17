Mayor Fuller Appoints Acting Police Chief George McMains as Next Newton Police Chief

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced the appointment of Acting Police Chief George McMains to be the next Chief of the Newton Police Department in an update sent on Friday, Nov. 15.

Fuller appointed McMains as acting police chief when former chief John Carmichael Jr. took a leave of absence in late May.

In September of this year, Carmichael stepped down officially from the position he held since June 2021, citing personal health-related reasons for his decision.

McMains served as a U.S. Marine during both Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Following his service overseas, McMains graduated from the Police Academy and began as a Newton police officer in 1997.

“He brought the Marine Corps core values to his work in our community—honor, courage and commitment,” Fuller said in her statement.

McMains has served within the Newton community for the past 28 years. In 2022, he was appointed superintendent of police, serving as the department’s second in command.

“George is dedicated to fostering a community-oriented police department that prioritizes the quality of life for all residents,” Fuller said. “He believes in delivering policing that is fair, just, respectful, safe, and effective.”

Fuller praised McMains and his ability to adapt, especially following his short-notice appointment to acting police chief.

According to Fuller, the Police Selection Committee, consisting of 10 other individuals, met Wednesday, making a “full throated and unanimous” decision to appoint McMains following Fuller’s recommendation.

“They spoke of his ability, knowledge, talent, capability, trustworthiness, genuineness, dedication, reliability, institutional knowledge, and collaborative nature,” Fuller said.

McMains will speak before the City Council later this month as part of the approval process, the Newton Police Department noted in a Facebook post announcing the decision.