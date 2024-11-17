A Night to Remember: McMullen Museum Hosts Sold-Out “Night in the Arts” Charity Gala

Friday evening witnessed a dazzling collaboration between the Boston College Fashion Club, Eau de Boston, and BC Film Society, which transformed the usually quiet McMullen Museum of Art into a lively celebration of creativity and community.

The sold-out event, “Night in the Arts,” offered an elegant, immersive experience while raising funds for BC charity: water, BC’s chapter of the national organization dedicated to providing clean water access in developing countries.

The transformation of the McMullen into a charity gala brought a unique fusion of fashion, fragrance, and film under one roof, creating an engaging and memorable evening for all in attendance.

Guests in their finest attire were greeted by Fashion Club on the first floor, where the upbeat sounds from a DJ booth set an energizing tone for the night. The museum’s typically tranquil atmosphere was replaced with laughter, music, and conversation as attendees mingled, enjoying an assortment of refreshments.

Members of Fashion Club, dressed in chic evening wear, encouraged guests to use a QR code to navigate the museum’s floor-by-floor experience.

The second floor, hosted by Eau de Boston, offered a fascinating olfactory experience. Here, attendees were invited to sample scents from a curated collection of perfumes, and even had the chance to blend their own custom fragrance.

Eau de Boston members guided guests through the mixing process, helping them select complementary notes to create a unique signature scent, and by the end of the evening, nearly every attendee had a small bottle of their personalized fragrance to take home as a distinctive keepsake that would evoke memories of the night.

Ascending to the third floor, guests entered a world crafted by BC Film Society. A photo booth, expertly managed by a student photographer, offered a chance for attendees to capture their finest gala looks against a professionally lit backdrop.

The film screening room, set up in an adjacent gallery, provided a peaceful, contemplative escape from the energetic first floor. BC Film Society showcased a variety of films that explored a wide array of themes. Guests could sit back, relax, and immerse themselves in the storytelling, adding a reflective dimension to the event.

Megan Holleran, president of Fashion Club and MCAS ’25, was a key organizer of “Night in the Arts.” Holleran shared her vision for the evening, describing it as a campus version of the Met Gala, reimagined for BC’s community.

“We wanted to create an event that captured the elegance and excitement of the Met Gala,” Holleran said. “But the Met Gala is in May, during finals season, so we thought hosting it earlier in the year would allow everyone to really enjoy it.”

As the night unfolded, the museum’s bustling atmosphere was impossible to ignore. Holleran discussed the high turnout and her expectations for the evening.

“It’s a full house,” Holleran said. “We released 175 tickets at the Robsham Box Office, and they sold out in under 48 hours.”

She went on to share her excitement about the overwhelming response.

“The demand really shows how much our campus values the arts,” she said. “It’s also fantastic to see so many people come together to support a cause that is so close to our hearts.”

Charity: water’s mission was central to the event’s purpose. A table with information about the organization’s efforts to provide clean drinking water to communities worldwide was set up near the entrance, giving guests the opportunity to learn about the impact their attendance would have.

The charity’s goals and the transformative power of potable water resonated with many attendees, reinforcing the evening’s focus on both artistic expression and social responsibility.

As the evening wound down, it was clear that “Night in the Arts” had achieved its aim—to create a space where art, culture, and community could flourish in support of a greater purpose. With the creative contributions of each club, the event succeeded in bringing together members from across the BC community for a memorable experience that blended music, art, fashion, and film.

In an environment that fostered creativity and connection, attendees were reminded of the role art can play in building bridges and inspiring change.