The Boston College Eagles defeated the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in an ACC matchup in Chestnut Hill. Not only did the Eagles celebrate their victory, they also welcomed back Doug Flutie, BC ’84, on the 40th anniversary of his iconic hail-mary pass. With this win, the Eagles moved their record to 6–5 and 3–4 in conference play—hoping to keep this momentum going into their last regular season game.

Photo Credits: Paul Criado / Heights Staff & Chris Ticas / Heights Editor