Kendrick Lamar Comes Out of the Shadows to Drop ‘GNX’

★★★★★

Friday morning, Kendrick Lamar surprise-released GNX, an album that has 12 songs and runs 44 minutes. The album has hidden features from the likes of SZA, Roddy Ricch, and other West Coast natives.

GNX is the sixth studio album by Pulitzer Prize winner Lamar, who has had a historic year, even before releasing the album. The album marks Lamar’s first album since he dismantled Drake in a series of diss tracks.

GNX appeared on music streaming services with little accompanying information besides the album’s cover art and a one-minute teaser video released simultaneously on Lamar’s label’s Instagram account. Both the art and video revolve around a black vintage muscle car as Lamar calmly leans against it on the cover.

The video snippet showcases Lamar’s rapid-fire vocals combined with beautifully played strings, while the lyrics and visuals formulate the image of Lamar in a desolate, lonely space. The beat drops, Lamar yells, and the snippet ends, foreshadowing the balance of his aggression and smooth vocals on GNX.

Lamar comes out on the first track of GNX, “wacced out murals,” to address various controversies, including Lamar’s vandalized mural, his hatred toward Drake, and Snoop Dogg’s support of Drake during the beef.

“Wacced out murals” features a mix of Lamar’s signature storytelling and lyrical depth, tackling themes of loyalty, success, and the tensions that come with fame. He also reflects on Lil Wayne’s reaction to Lamar being chosen as the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner, as Wayne had hoped to perform in his hometown of New Orleans.

Lamar dropped a music video to “Not Like Us,” his most popular single from the series of Drake diss tracks, on July 4. The introduction of that video was a 21-second snippet of what would become the second track on GNX, “squabble up.”

“Squabble up” builds on the energy from its earlier appearance, finally giving fans the full version of the song they’ve been waiting for. The track features a hard-hitting beat, with Lamar using sharp, aggressive lyrics to stake his territory in the rap game. The song captures Lamar’s confrontational style, blending street sound with a catchy hook that makes “squabble up” both a club favorite and a street anthem.

GNX marks a significant shift in Lamar’s career, as it’s his first project outside his longtime label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). After years of working under TDE, where he released several critically acclaimed albums, Lamar founded a new label called pgLang. This move signals a new chapter for Lamar, offering him greater creative freedom and a fresh platform for his evolving artistic vision.

The release of GNX reflects continuity and innovation, maintaining Kendrick’s trademark depth while embracing new influences and sounds.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “heart pt. 6,” which continues Lamar’s long-running series of songs with similar titles. This installment adds to his signature collection and is a pointed response to Drake.

In May, Drake stirred up controversy by releasing his spin on the collection, which was a diss track called “THE HEART PART 6.” Lamar’s version, now part of the official series, reclaims the title while delivering its own message, blending sharp lyricism with Lamar’s signature insightful commentary.

Lamar also did something similar on “reincarnated,” where he samples 2Pac’s “Made N****z,” contrasting Drake’s use of AI-generated 2Pac vocals during their beef.

GNX is a statement of Lamar’s evolution and independence, showcasing his willingness to challenge expectations while remaining true to his roots.

Lamar’s ability to surprise and captivate the music industry makes one thing clear: he remains a powerful, thought-provoking force in all of music.