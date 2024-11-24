Newton Police Looking for Driver Who Allegedly Exposed Himself to Teens

The Newton Police Department (NPD) asked the public to help identify a white van after a driver allegedly exposed himself to two teens near Hartman Rd. and Village Cir. on Thursday afternoon.

A man driving a large white van and an attached silver trailer pulled alongside the teenagers and exposed himself, according to a NPD Facebook post.

Police said the driver was described as “male, early to mid 20s, with a medium to dark complexion, short dark hair, wearing sunglasses, and black tee-shirt.”



NPD will send additional patrols in the area following the incident.

NPD asked anyone with information to call the department at 617-796-2100, or its tip line at 617-796-2121.