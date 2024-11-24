Newton Police Looking for Driver Who Allegedly Exposed Himself to Teens
Newton Police Looking for Driver Who Allegedly Exposed Himself to Teens

By Genevieve Morrison
November 24, 2024    Updated November 24, 2024 at 1:22 pm

The Newton Police Department (NPD) asked the public to help identify a white van after a driver allegedly exposed himself to two teens near Hartman Rd. and Village Cir. on Thursday afternoon.

A man driving a large white van and an attached silver trailer pulled alongside the teenagers and exposed himself, according to a NPD Facebook post.

Police said the driver was described as “male, early to mid 20s, with a medium to dark complexion, short dark hair, wearing sunglasses, and black tee-shirt.”

NPD will send additional patrols in the area following the incident.

NPD asked anyone with information to call the department at 617-796-2100, or its tip line at 617-796-2121.

November 24, 2024

