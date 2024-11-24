What ‘The Heights’ is Thankful For

Erin Flaherty: I’m thankful for every bit of Mac 113—the navy-blue couches we inherited from Will’s childhood home, the bulky printer that malfunctions more often than not, and the string lights that Laboy hung up during our sophomore year. More importantly, I’m thankful for the office-goers I’ve spent hundreds of hours editing, arguing, and laughing with over the past three years.

Conor Richards: This year, I am thankful for my faith, good health, Mom, Dad, Grace, Finn, Sean, my roommates, Mac 113, Cormac McCarthy, baseball, the “Hills of Connemara”, Italian beef, Portillo’s cake shakes, the elevator at St. Francis House, my Appa group, my Uganda crew, paved roads, clean water, Greg Brown, Guinness 0.0, The Heights Board (particularly my fellow seniors), brisk morning air, the Midwest, Monet, Hinsdale, fog, and Teddy, the best dog in the world.

Will Martino: I am thankful for a cozy apartment, incredible roommates, and caring friends. As I say goodbye to board 106, I am unexplainably thankful for The Heights, the once-in-a-lifetime friendships it’s given me, and the magic I’ve watched these people create in Mac 113. More than anything, I am thankful for my loving parents and family—I owe it all to them.

Sourabh Gokarn: I’m thankful for my parents, my twin brother, my friends (whether from Haverhill, Chestnut Hill, or Venice), Dunks’ iced coffee, college sports, my AirPods, bright fall mornings, and every single experience and memory this school and newspaper have given me over past four years.

Paige Stein: I am thankful for the hours I’ve spent on the fourth floor of Devlin creating art, the conversations I’ve had at the tables of Cityside, and the countless walks I’ve taken around the reservoir. But as a graduating senior, I am most thankful for the people I’ve met along the way who have made my time here so special.

Karyl Clifford: I am thankful for every moment that I have on Boston College’s campus—from the hours spent in Bapst Library to the runs around the reservoir to sitting in my common room. I am also incredibly grateful to my family and friends who have turned into family.

Lucy Freeman: I’m thankful for my friends and family, both near and far. I’m grateful for my health, the chance to pursue all of my passions here at BC, and my dog Finbar. I’m also thankful for my home away from home in Mac 113, which houses the hilarious and talented Heights family.

Luke Evans: Alongside my family, my dog (Fenway), and my friends, I am thankful for the last two years of Sundays spent in Mac 113. Despite the countless hours spent in The Heights’ office, I could not be more thankful for the memories and relationships that I have made.

Spencer Steppe: I am thankful for my wonderful friend and roommate, Parker Leaf. Our friendship has blossomed this year, and I couldn’t ask for a better buddy in this life. I am also thankful for the spicy tuna crispy rice we made together, as a team, and our clean room that smells good.

Ella Song: I’m thankful for food cooked in kitchens, steaming cups of coffee, the sunset through my living room window, and late-night conversations. Most importantly, I’m grateful for my friends and family—especially my sister, who makes BC’s campus feel a little more like home.

Sofia Torres: I am thankful for all of the things I’ve learned during my time in college and for my friends, parents, siblings, and teachers, whom I continue to learn from. I am grateful for Spotify playlists, Arts section breakfasts, the sun in mid-November, the food in Lima I will get to eat soon, and the new opportunities I discover every day.

Connor Kilgallon: I am thankful for all of my roommates, friends, and family. I am thankful for my health and everyone in the past year who has made me smile. I am also randomly grateful for a Dutch gentleman, living in the Italian Alps, who lets me vicariously experience one of the most inspiring lifestyles I have ever seen … and Cityside of course.

Eliza Hernandez: I’m thankful for my family, health, and education. I’m thankful for my time on The Heights and the amazing friends I’ve made over the years in Mac 113.

Kate Kissel: I am thankful for all my favorite people: my happy family (especially my mom), my loving friends from BC my hometown, and my Heights second family. I’m also thankful for the Res, BC dining Acai bowls, copy couch Sundays, Christmas piano music, peppermint stick ice cream, and my new X account.

Chris Ticas: I am thankful for my family and friends for being there. I’m thankful for The Heights, my photo family, and my editors and staff who share a love for photography. I’m grateful for those who help inspire my creativity and who love to create with me.

Owen Bienen: I’m thankful for chicken parm pressers from Eagles Nest—the lukewarm wrap, the flavorful Pomodoro sauce, and that stringy mozzarella cheese. But it’s more than that. I’m grateful for kind people like Heraldo at checkout and for the chance to enjoy my delicacy in Mac 113, surrounded by the love and laughter of The Heights board. Truly, I’m thankful for the chicken parm presser.

Parker Leaf: I am thankful for my amazing friend, and the best roommate ever, Spencer Steppe. I am so lucky to have been on The Heights with this amazing girl. I’m also thankful that she will be only a short train ride away in France next semester so that we can explore every museum in the spring.

Elizabeth Dodman: I am so grateful for my family and friends (and my dogs, Bailey and Hana) for their love, support, and their ability to bring a smile to my face every day. Additionally, I am especially grateful for the meaningful friendships I have made on The Heights and for everything I have learned as a part of this organization.

Alan Shipman: I am thankful for the opportunities that I have been given through Boston College. I am also thankful for all of the friendships that I have been able to make and grow and develop. Lastly, I am grateful for my family and that I have a place to call home.

Lily Emerson: This year I am thankful for my education, the people of BC, the warm fall, my family back home, my comfy bed, my roommates, and the couch we rot on. I’m thankful for Tru Fru strawberries, buttered pasta, my walk to class, and The Heights for welcoming me!

Ava Sjursen: I am thankful for my friends at Boston College, specifically the ones that I have made here at The Heights. I am also very thankful for the late and early hours that Will Martino puts in to get the newsletter done every day.

Angelina Li: I am thankful for my parents and my brother for their endless support, the friends that I get to share my college experience with (shoutout my roommate), res walks, cold brew, and cozy sweatshirts. And, of course, I’m thankful for the talented people I’ve met through The Heights, and the crazy but welcoming office we dwell in.

Emily Roberge: I am thankful for my family, BC sports, 504 Walsh, the BC education, and the chicken parm pressers. Every semester at BC is better than the one before. And, of course, I am thankful for The Heights. Every Sunday in Mac 113 on the copy couch never ceases to entertain me and serves as the best way to end my week.

Natalie Arndt: This year I am thankful for an amazing four years at Boston College that has brought me the most amazing community. I am also thankful for my dog, Friday. Finally, I am thankful for my loving family’s support, which I would be lost without.

Genevieve Morrison: I love shaken espresso, living with my friends, and attending college close enough to get dim sum with my father every third Saturday. Most of all, I’m endlessly thankful for The Heights for the focus and optimism it’s given me, as well as the connections I’ve found through hours holed up in Mac 113.

Jack Weynand: I’m thankful for the many beginnings and ends that are approaching. My time on The Heights is coming to a close, as well as my year at BC, so I’m thankful for all the friends and family from along the way. I’m also thankful for my upcoming semester in Liverpool and for the new experiences to come in 2025.

Makayla Hickey: I’m so thankful for my family and friends who inspire me each and every day. I’m also thankful for fall in New England, hockey games at BC, and my upcoming semester in London. And, as my time on the 106th board comes to a close, I’m forever grateful for all of the incredible people that The Heights has brought into my life.

Callie Oxford: I am incredibly thankful for the unwavering love and support of my family and friends. Their love and encouragement have been a constant source of positivity for me this year. I am also grateful for the opportunities that I have had to grow, learn, and make meaningful connections.

Emily Ahern: I am thankful for my roommates who have been absolutely amazing to live with. I am thankful for all of our movie nights, game nights, roomie dinners and just the overall cohesive vibe! Shoutout to my direct for being so cool and making sure I go to bed at a reasonable hour!

Kathy Lu: I’m thankful for family, friends, roommates, Mac morning eggs, Maddie Mulligan lattes, dining hall carrot cake, McMullen museum coworkers, coffee crisps, Canadian Thanksgiving being in October instead of so awfully close to Christmas … and of course, all things and everything Heights.

Jack Beckman: I am endlessly thankful for my supportive friends and family—including my two dogs, Bella and Porto—who are always by my side. I’m especially grateful for my fellow Heights editors, who inspire me daily and whom I am so lucky to call my friends. I also cherish long runs, Strava, X (formerly Twitter), Sundays at production, and Mac buffalo chicken wraps.

Annika Engelbrecht: I’m thankful for Verveine Cafe and Capo’s gluten-free Tuesdays. I’m grateful for my seven amazing roommates who make 601 a home, and for my family down the street and around the world for their love and endless support. I’m especially thankful for the crazy wonderful family inside the walls of Mac 113—especially the news girls.

Maria Stefanoudakis: I’m grateful for my best friends in the world (my mom and dad), as well as Nikola Jokic, sunshine on cold days, and all the amazing people I’m lucky enough to call my friends. I’m also so grateful for my first year with The Heights and to Luke for helping me find Conte’s press room over Facetime (twice)!

Veronica Pierce: I am thankful for the opportunity to go to such an amazing school like BC with some of the most incredible and intelligent people in the world. I am also super grateful to The Heights for allowing me to continue my passion for writing and for all the fun memories with the Board members at Sunday productions.

Laney McAden: I am thankful to be surrounded here at Boston College by a group of peers that are excited about learning and making a difference. I am grateful for my family, for always supporting me and teaching me how to respect others. I am thankful for my friends, who make me better by giving me the opportunity to know them.

Leah Stitzel: I’m grateful for comfy sweaters in the cold Heights office, bagels from the Rat, and a year of really great music. I’m also thankful for my family, both back in N.C. and in my lovely house on Crosby Rd. And, of course, I’m thankful for my Heights family tucked at the arts desk for keeping me sane.

Sarah Fleming: I am so grateful for my friends and family who have always supported me. I’m also so grateful to The Heights for allowing me to do what I love and for all the amazing editors and staffers who make this possible.

Aidan Gravina: I am thankful, first and foremost, for my family and my girlfriend, who are my most important pillars of support. I am also thankful to be here at Boston College, where I not only receive a world-class education but also have the opportunity to make lifelong friends and memories through The Heights.

Addie Kinnaly: This year, I’m most thankful for Walsh. I love being able to live with my closest friends, and though I was scared of living with 7 other girls at first, it’s one of the best things to happen to me at BC. Also, thank God for Mac 113.

Maddie Mulligan: I’m thankful for breakfast potatoes, res runs, sweater weather, and, of course, my endlessly loving friends and family who have always been there for me. I’ll forever be grateful for the late nights in Mac 113 and the community of talented and hilarious people I’ve been lucky enough to spend my Sundays with.

Carina Murphy: I am thankful for my family and friends who add color to my life, the colder weather, music by The Sundays, my dog Dakota, and long-distance phone calls! I’m also thankful for all the great people I’ve met since coming to BC, including all of those on The Heights!

Matt Najemy: I’m thankful to be surrounded by supportive friends and family. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to receive an education at BC, where I have the ability to learn from those around me. As I get closer to graduation, I’m thankful for the people that I’ve met at BC that have made my time here memorable.

Ben Haddad: I am grateful for my roommates. As hard as it may be to fall asleep with the late-night noises coming from the nocturnal bunch, or as frustrating as it is to try and cook in a messy kitchen, my best friends are what make our house a home, and I could not be more thankful to live with them.

Sarah Vergura: As always, I’m thankful for my wonderful family and friends who support me in all I do. I’m also thankful for cold brew, buffalo chicken wraps, Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift, Christmas decorations, and our perfect campus. I’m extra grateful for Sunday afternoons on the copy couch when we’re all delirious and sarcastic.

Sofia Laboy: I’m grateful for the steadfast love of my family and hometown friends and for the daily joy of Mod 21A, from my roommates to our five-foot inflatable french bulldog that sits behind our barbecue. Above all, I’m thankful for my last three years at The Heights—where fleeting moments are immortalized through the dedication of editors who’ve become my lifelong friends.

Graham Dietz: I am thankful for the most wonderful people I met during my three-and-a-half year journey as a member of The Heights’ board, from being associate/assistant Sports editor to sports editor to alumni director. I am thankful to my family for making education a priority and giving me the opportunity to attend an institution as formative and life-changing as Boston College.