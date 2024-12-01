‘Wicked’ is Defying Gravity, and Expectations

★★★★☆

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, at the direction of director Jon Chu, took audiences to the faraway land of Oz with the debut of Wicked on Nov. 22.

The number of teary press interviews with the film’s cast, as well as the unprecedented marketing efforts, made the hype around Wicked similar to Barbie. Audiences had to confirm Wicked could live up to expectations, and the movie didn’t disappoint.

Wicked is set in the same universe as the classic The Wizard of Oz film, and explores the background of the Wicked Witch of the West, also known as Elphaba (Erivo). The film is an adaptation of its Broadway musical version, adapted from the novel Wicked by Gregory Maguire.

When Elphaba finds herself studying at Shiz University, a school for the advanced magical sciences, she must overcome a number of hurdles. Elphaba has to face discrimination due to her unique green looks and powers that she cannot control. Her self-absorbed and popular roommate Glinda (Grande) also plays a crucial role in Elphaba’s problems.

Chu uses Wicked to highlight the powerful role of friendship, and audience members see Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship grow strong as the film progresses. The original Broadway musical’s iconic soundtrack is the very trademark of this iteration of Wicked by expanding upon the themes and messages of the film.

In the film’s opening scene, the “No One Mourns the Wicked” song number immediately pulls audiences in by showing the absolute hatred that the general public has regarding witches. Glinda clearly has some conflicting opinions about the sentiment.

Audiences then see the sudden transition back in time to tell the story of Elphaba and Glinda.

Iconic songs from the Broadway production of Wicked are present in the movie to encapsulate the groundbreaking character outlines and those crucial character-driven friendships.“What Is This Feeling?” portrays Glinda and Elphaba battling out their differences while breaking out into mesmerizing choreography. The well-known “Popular” is a perfect stage-to-screen adaptation of Glinda taking Elphaba on as her new project.

The costuming in Wicked exceeds expectations, even in comparison to the Broadway production. Glinda’s iconic pink trademark and her chic looks are stunning in every part of the film, and Elphaba’s bold green skin paired with her jet-black robes bring out some of the most iconic wardrobe choices in pop culture. After all, “pink goes good with green” according to Glinda.

In terms of characters, Grande shines as Glinda, an aspiring sorcerer yet typical popular girl who seemingly gets everything she ever wanted. Erivo’s powerful vocals and strong portrayal of Elphaba bring true meaning to the film. Audience members can easily find a part of themselves in Elphaba—she stands apart from the other characters not only physically but intellectually.

Overall, the three-hour-long Wicked expands on the themes in the Broadway production while simultaneously breaking ground in acting and design. Audience members will leave the movie questioning what it truly means to be “wicked.”