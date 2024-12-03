Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller Will Not Seek Reelection

Ruthanne Fuller will not seek a third term as mayor of Newton, according to an email announcement she sent Tuesday.

“With nothing but gratitude for the past 15 years, I have decided not to run for reelection next year as Mayor of Newton,” Fuller said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our common goals, our common good, and our Commonwealth in other ways.”

Fuller is Newton’s 31st mayor, and she is the first woman elected mayor in Newton’s history. She was sworn into office in 2018 and will finish her second term at the end of 2025.

Newton City Council President Marc Laredo announced his candidacy for mayor in September. With Fuller’s announcement that she will not run, Laredo is the only candidate in the race.

Fuller and her husband moved to Newton over 25 years ago, and from 2010 to 2017 she served on the city council, then called the Board of Alderman, for Ward 7.

“For over 15 years, I have dedicated myself to Newton, its people and our future,” Fuller said. “I was honored to serve as a City Councilor for eight years before having been elected Mayor.”

Prior to her service in the public sphere, Fuller graduated from Brown University and Harvard Business School. She also spent over two decades as a strategic planner for non-profit organizations and businesses.

Fuller said that there is still much to be done in the city before her term ends and that she intends to continue to work hard for Newton’s citizens.

“I’m all in on working as hard as ever for the next 394 days as your Mayor,” Fuller said. “The work of this city and the needs of our residents are always evolving in education, transportation, housing, climate resiliency, public safety, public health, community and civility.”

Fuller expressed her confidence in the city moving forward, citing previous work as evidence.

“Our prospects are bright in large part because of the incredible work we have accomplished together,” Fuller said.

These accomplishments during her mayoral tenure include investments in the Newtonville Commuter Rail Station, building more affordable housing, zoning updates, and pushing forward Newton’s action to combat climate change.

Additionally, Fuller attributed her optimism for Newton’s future to the projects that are currently in the works for the city.

The projects Fuller listed include the five new and renovated school buildings across the city as well as the opening of the Cooper Center for Active Living, a new senior center, next year.

“Each of these successes is the result of collegiality and collaboration, supported by our promise to invest time and resources carefully,” Fuller said.

Fuller’s update ended with encouragement, urging Newton residents to get involved in their community.

“Life in Newton is shaped by those who grab an oar and pull and it’s meaningful, satisfying time well spent,” Fuller said. “Newton and its people need you, perhaps now more than ever.