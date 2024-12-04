BC Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit, Beats Providence 4–2

With No. 10 Boston College women’s hockey down two goals in the second period, Abby Newhook’s wrist shot met the back of Providence’s net, completely swinging the momentum in the Eagles’ favor.

That switch in the momentum is ultimately what allowed the Eagles to turn the tides.

BC (12–5–0, 9–3–0) was able to overcome an early two-goal deficit on Tuesday to knock off the Friars (7–8–3, 3–6–2) 4–2 on Tuesday in front of a packed Conte Forum as the Eagles’ played in front of local children on their annual Field Trip day.

Things didn’t start off well for the Eagles. Providence’s Megane Quirion opened the game with a goal off an assist from Kiara Kraft less than two minutes into the game.

The Friars continued to dominate throughout the first period, taking advantage of the Eagles’ failure to connect passes and apply adequate pressure on opposing goalie Hope Walinski.

A penalty on Providence’s Brooke Becker for slashing at the 2:12 mark led to some chances for the Eagles, but they ultimately failed to capitalize and deliver a goal.

The Eagles themselves drew two penalties in the first period—one by Molly Jordan at 10:14 and the other by Kiera Dempsey at 16:45.

After failing to capitalize on their chances on net, BC ended the period down 1–0 and trailing in shots on goal 15–7.

Coming into the second, the Eagles seemed a lot more decisive, both in terms of skating and passing. But BC kept struggling to get the puck to the net and playing effective defense. Providence got off eleven shots in the first 7:28 of the period, compared to the Eagles’ three.

BC’s lack of pressure gave the Friars many chances on net, one of which led to a top-shelf goal from Reichen Kirchmair at the 12:54 mark, assisted by Audrey Knapp.

Kirchmair’s goal seemed to light a fire under the Eagles, though.

They followed it up with nine shots, the last of which ended in a goal from Newhook off an assist from Jaime Griswold with 3:30 left in the period.

The Eagles didn’t slow down in the third. A goal from Julia Pellerin just 1:03 into the period tied the game up.

Nine minutes into the period, the teams faced off four-on-four due to a minor on the Eagles’ Sammy Taber for elbowing and a five minute major on the Friars’ Megane Quirion for cross checking.

The Eagles did not let the opportunity pass them by, and Olivia Maffeo scored a goal assisted by Newhook at the 9:56 mark to put BC up for the first time all afternoon.

In the last two minutes, Providence pulled its goalie, giving the Eagles some final scoring opportunities. Sammy Taber scored an unassisted empty-net goal to make the final score 4–2 Eagles, handing BC its ninth conference win of the season.