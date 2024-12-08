Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Dec. 8

The last day of classes is here, and with it, comes exams, projects, and essays due in the days ahead. Finals are sure to bring stress to everyone you know and love at BC. It may feel never-ending, but don’t worry, it will all work out

—

hopefully. Just keep your head down and push through these next study days, using the thought of home-cooked meals to keep you going. Here’s to hoping there are open seats in all of your favorite study spots.