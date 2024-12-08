Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Dec. 8

Thumbs Up:
- Winter Festivities
- Happy Holidays! Amid the chaos at Boston College right now, don’t forget the joy this time of year brings. Now is the perfect time to give and receive kindness, care, and gratitude. Reach out and spread some holiday cheer, whether by texting your family and friends or complimenting a stranger. In the BC bubble, it’s easy to overlook our impact on others, and there’s no time like the present to change that. Anyway, we wish you a snowy and relaxing winter break!
- The Arrival of the Snow
- This week, BC students got their first taste of snowfall on campus this year. Though it may have only been an inch, it’s officially winter. This means skiing, warm hats, hot chocolate, and many more wintery joys we’ve forgotten over the summer. Yes, the freezing temperatures are a bit of a drag, but seeing the snow makes it all worth it. We hope you’ve all considered how you want to take advantage of future snow because sadly, this week’s precipitation has melted away.
Thumbs Down:
- Finals Week
- The last day of classes is here, and with it, comes exams, projects, and essays due in the days ahead. Finals are sure to bring stress to everyone you know and love at BC. It may feel never-ending, but don’t worry, it will all work out—hopefully. Just keep your head down and push through these next study days, using the thought of home-cooked meals to keep you going. Here’s to hoping there are open seats in all of your favorite study spots.
- New Year’s Resolutions
- As the year winds down, you may be reflecting on all you did—and, unfortunately, all you didn’t. We want to take a moment to recognize all the failed, unfinished New Year’s Resolutions that lasted about 10 days into 2024. Maybe some of you permanently ingrained amazing new habits, but for everyone who feels they didn’t change much, don’t let it get you down. The pressure of reflection shouldn’t make you feel bad about yourself—in fact, maybe it’s a sign of confidence in who you are! So as you think about what you want to do differently in 2025, don’t get too stressed. It probably won’t happen anyway.
