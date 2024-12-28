Newton Family of Four Found Dead in New Hampshire After Carbon Monoxide Exposure

A Newton family was found dead at a home in Wakefield, N.H., on Christmas Day after an apparent exposure to carbon monoxide, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey.

Matthew Goldstein, 52, one of the victims, taught eighth grade at Edith C. Baker Middle School in Brookline.

Goldstein died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The causes of death of his wife Lyla Goldstein, 54, and of his daughters Valerie Goldstein, 22, and Violet Goldstein, 19, have not yet been announced.

Lyla Goldstein worked as a project manager at Microsoft, according to a LinkedIn profile.

Family members called police on Wednesday after the Goldsteins did not show up to a Christmas party, according to Toomey. The police then conducted a welfare check on the family’s home.

When police arrived just after 4:20 p.m., they found the four adults dead inside the home.

The home had no carbon monoxide detectors, according to investigators.

Toomey said investigators believe the heating system in the home malfunctioned, allowing carbon monoxide to escape through the normal venting system.

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community,” Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory said in a statement Thursday. “Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

A GoFundMe to build a memorial bench and plaque for Matthew Goldstein has raised more than $8,000 as of Friday night.