No. 11 Eagles Record Second-Straight Shutout, Defeat New Hampshire 4–0

Boston College women’s hockey ended 2024 and headed into a 28-day hiatus with a 2–1 overtime loss to Holy Cross—a team it lost to for the first time in its history just this season.

Grace Campbell had different thoughts for 2025, though, recording the first back-to-back shutouts in BC’s (14–6–1, 11–4–1 Hockey East) 4–0 victory over New Hampshire (10–11–1, 6–9–0) since Abby Levy in Feb. 2023.

“For the most part, we’re just having fun, which leads to success because we’re talented,” Campbell said.

The Eagles should’ve known it was their night from the start when Lauren Glaser took a shot and it was deflected into the bottom right corner.

Just over five minutes into the game, BC had gained an early 1–0 lead that was crucial to its success later in the game.

The Wildcats had kept Campbell on her heels in the first frame, though, firing off 15 shots to BC’s 11. But the Eagles still went into intermission with a small cushion.

“I thought that line had some great offensive opportunities today,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said of Glaser and her teammates. “They’re gonna get them, they play well together.”

After Kate Ham’s backhand five-hole on the breakaway gifted the Eagles a two-goal lead four minutes into the second period, they never looked back.

Campbell continued to pile in several more saves against the Wildcats’ forces before the offense stayed hot with its second goal of the period at 3:56.

Glaser crossed the blue line with Gaby Roy across the zone on her left side and quickly fired a pass under the New Hampshire defenseman to Roy who shoved it home.

“It’s in these games that you need to find a way to put one in, and Gaby was able to do that for us,” Crowley said.

With now a 3–0 lead and just 20 minutes remaining in the game, BC was destined for its second-straight victory—both with exclamations after its 5–0 win versus Maine two days before.

The Eagles wouldn’t go out without a bang, though. BC tacked on nine goals in two games and Julia Pellerin scored her fourth goal in two games after her rebound goal on the power play at 14:33.

Campbell finished the night with 31 saves in net and a spot in the record books, as well.

“For our team to have three games in five days, it’s a lot, and I’m really impressed,” Crowley said. “Especially coming right out of break and being able to handle and take care of business the way we did.”