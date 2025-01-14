Newton Will Spend Over $180,000 On A Special School Committee Election. Here’s How It Breaks Down.

“Police detail, as you all could probably imagine, is a considerable amount,” Doyle said. “We have one police officer per precinct. We also have an officer at early voting and at the clerk’s office on election day.”

Postage for vote-by-mail applications and ballots accounts for $44,700 of the budget, making up 24 percent of the total bill.

“Postage is not cheap,” Doyle said. “It goes up and up every year.”

Special elections are required if an elected seat is vacated within 15 months of the original election, according to city law. The last school committee election was in 2023.

Ward 4 Councilor-at-Large Leonard Gentile said that it was unfortunate to spend money on a special election eight months before the next school committee election, which will take place in November.

“It’s an awful lot of money for a special election,” Gentile said. “Not to say that people shouldn’t have their representative, but maybe there would have been another way of appointing the person, rather than having to spend that kind of money.”

Resident Alicia Piedalue announced her candidacy for the open Ward 7 seat in December.