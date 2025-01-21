Vergura: Goodreads Wrapped 2024

Last year I set a goal to read 50 books. While ultimately I failed to reach that goal, I managed to read 43 books throughout the year. This took me on a page-turning journey that had me laughing and crying (often in some embarrassingly public places). Here’s a review of my top 10 from the year.

A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas

Starting 2024 off strong, I ripped through all 656 pages of this book in 24 hours last winter break. As the second book in the series, it had less of the tedious world-building I struggled with in A Court of Thorns and Roses. The imagery in this novel is exquisite, going hand in hand with the new romance unfolding. Throughout the novel, Feyre, the protagonist, finds herself in a completely new and unexpected way that takes readers on a journey and leaves them proud upon turning over the final page.

Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo

In February, I moved on to Six of Crows and was not disappointed. This book contains the most interesting set of characters I have ever encountered. Typically with multiple-POV books, I tend to have a character who I cannot stand, but each one in this novel is so diverse and fleshed out that you have to love them. The flashbacks and plot twists are done tremendously well and leave the reader truly surprised. It’s the perfect mix of intrigue, friendship, and deception—and there’s the Netflix adaptation to watch post-read.

The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake

Continuing along the fantasy train, my spring break book was The Atlas Six. This book brings you into a magical competition between six competitors for power and knowledge. It is another multiple-POV novel and the characters’ cunning and wit are not to be ignored. Watching them form relationships with each other and then betray them feels like you’re reading a dark academia reality TV show.

Just for the Summer, Abby Jimenez

This book was probably my favorite of the year. After finals, I desperately needed to read something light and fun, and this book was exactly that for me. The epitome of a rom-com, it follows the fleeting romance of a travel nurse and a boy she meets on one of her placements before she has to decide whether to stay or go. It balances being cute and lovely with being heartbreaking (and yes, I did cry while reading this on my flight home).

Funny Story, Emily Henry

Just for the Summer was a tough act to follow, and this book did the best job possible. Emily Henry is always a classic vacation read, and this book might have been one of her best works yet (though nothing tops Book Lovers in my eyes). It’s set in an apartment where the unexpected pair, Daphne and Miles, live together. After both of their partners cheated on them with each other, Daphne is left with no friends, no idea where her life is going, and nowhere to live. Desperate, she turns to Miles and discovers who she is without her ex, Peter, falling in love in the process.

Girl Abroad, Elle Kennedy

As a sophomore going through the study abroad application process, this was a fun read to show that it will be worth it once the stress of applications is over. It follows Abbey Bly in her program in London, who gets quite a surprise when she finds out the “girl” roommates she had been texting are actually guys. Navigating her precarious living situation, a new city, and a love triangle of course, this book follows goody two shoes Abbey breaking all of her rules.

The Godparent Trap, Rachel Van Dyken

After a sudden loss, enemies Colby and Rip are, against all odds, forced to team up, live together, and raise their newly orphaned goddaughter. Through it all, they try to maintain their opposing lifestyles, but raising a kid forces them to see humanity in the other. More and more you see them realize opposites attract for a reason. This book was an easy, quick read that’s perfect for the school year when you have 50 pages of history reading and your brain needs a break.

Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

This book! I thought I was over my fantasy era, but this book hooks you from page one. It draws you in as main character Violet Sorrengail faces challenges to earn and keep her spot in the Rider Quadrant. As the weakest daughter of a famous general, she struggles to keep up in classes, but her brain remains her greatest asset as she begins to learn more about what the education system has hidden from her. This book has everything: dragons, danger, romance, found family, and, above all, action that you get immersed in.

Iron Flame, Rebecca Yarros

This is the sequel to Fourth Wing, and as much as I hate to include both, Fourth Wing was five stars and I somehow liked this one even more. In this book, we see a more established Violet finding her place in school, learning even more about the rebellions that history glossed over, and eventually making life-altering choices as danger lurks at the borders of Navarre. The relationships and plot are more established, allowing for the amazing characters to shine. I finished this in November and have been counting down to Jan. 21 ever since to get my hands on book three: Onyx Storm.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

This was my final book of the year, and we definitely ended on a high note. This novel is painstakingly beautiful and forces readers to think about what makes life worth living. In it, a desperate Addie LaRue makes a deal with the devil to prevent an arranged marriage. As she grapples with her newfound immortality, there’s one catch: Nobody she interacts with can remember her. As she journeys through history utterly alone, she begins to feel hopeless until she is caught stealing by someone who does remember her, Henry. Just as they’re thrust into a seemingly impossible romance, the devil returns to take back what he’s owed.