UGBC Senate Set To Launch Free Laundry Detergent Initiative for Freshmen, Senator Shares

A UGBC Senate initiative to provide free laundry detergent in freshman residence hall laundry rooms is nearly ready to launch, said Danny Wise, student life committee chair, at the UGBC Senate meeting Tuesday night.

“We were in contact with [the Boston College Office of Residential Life] over winter break, and they’ve been super supportive of it,” said Wise, MCAS ’25. “We just need to get the final purchases and flyers approved this week, and then we should be good to go.”

The Senate will share further updates on the initiative next week, according to Katie Garrigan, UGBC vice president and MCAS ’25.

To kick off the new semester, Garrigan swore in five new student senators to fill vacant positions: James Mangraviti, MCAS ’25; Henry Gennari, MCAS ’25; Lowanda Casimir, MCAS ’26; Andrew Pauloz, MCAS ’26; and Aidan Krush, CSOM ’27.

Later in the meeting, Alessandra Veveiros, student senator and MCAS ’27, said she is planning a meeting with Larry Pickener, director of the BC Office of Global Education (OGE), to suggest improvements for the study abroad application process.

At the end of last semester, the Senate discussed addressing the issue, and Veveiros said OGE asked her to provide feedback on how to make the process smoother.

“They’d like me to bring two people per year to go to this meeting and talk about what they think could be done better, so that study abroad is really for students and goes more smoothly than I think a lot of us have seen on campus,” Veveiros said.

Cameron Kulbieda, academic affairs committee chair and LSEHD ’26, said she plans to discuss adding statements to syllabi that encourage seeking help for mental health–related issues and direct students toward available support at a University Council on Teaching meeting next week.

The meeting comes as part of an ongoing initiative with the Center for Teaching Excellence (CTE) and Center for Student Wellness to provide professors with statements they can include on their syllabi that outline various resources available to students.

“[The CTE website] is a resource for professors to be able to include other syllabi statements about mental health, about LGTBQ resources, about AI,” Kulbieda said.

Alexis Thomas, intersectionality committee chair and MCAS ’25, said she is working to gather donations of hygiene and cleaning products for Montserrat students.

“It’s a lot of stuff, and then we’re going to get it delivered to the Montserrat house, which is great to finally see that come to fruition,” Thomas said.