Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Jan. 27

One of the best parts about the new year and new semester is the chance to establish new routines. These past few weeks have been about adjusting to new lunch times, gym schedules, assignments, and office hour greetings. As much as you miss the natural rhythm you’re used to, take this time as an opportunity to meet new people. Change brings the chance to develop new habits that have the power to change your routine for the better. But, hey, there’s nothing wrong with sticking to what you know either.