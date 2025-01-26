Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Jan. 27

Thumbs Up:
- New Routines
- One of the best parts about the new year and new semester is the chance to establish new routines. These past few weeks have been about adjusting to new lunch times, gym schedules, assignments, and office hour greetings. As much as you miss the natural rhythm you’re used to, take this time as an opportunity to meet new people. Change brings the chance to develop new habits that have the power to change your routine for the better. But, hey, there’s nothing wrong with sticking to what you know either.
- Sucks to BU
- BU game day is in the books, and, thankfully, it went perfectly. Whether you watched the game at home or in Conte Forum, a win always feels good. A shutout against our biggest rival is a great way to start the week. While ticket fiascos may have overshadowed the excitement for the Beanpot, I think we can all agree this weekend’s success is a positive sign for what lies ahead. Whether you won the queue battle or snuck into Harvard’s link for your ticket, we all have reason to be excited!
Thumbs Down:
- Sylly Week
- Syllabus week has come and gone. New classes should mean an easy start, but at BC, is anything really easy? Already, we’re facing homework, essays, and even quizzes. And with summer approaching, there’s the added pressure of securing jobs and internships. All of this leaves little time to relax or go out. But as we’re all inevitably envious of our friends at other schools living it up while we hit the books, don’t let it hit too hard. At least we get an Easter break.
- The Flu
- Be careful—it’s flu season! It seems we’ve all forgotten just how quickly sickness spreads at BC. Your roommate, classmates, and even professors are all being hit with coughs, sore throats, and headaches. On top of all that, new epidemics are emerging left and right. Bird flu, Norovirus, what’s next? It often feels like we’re on the brink of another global pandemic—or maybe that’s the lingering trauma from COVID-19 talking. Either way, the moral of the story is clear: wash your hands and stay safe.
