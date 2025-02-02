BC Alum and U.S. Senator Ed Markey’s Inauguration Absence Was Undemocratic

On a rainy Saturday night, Boston College men’s basketball took on the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils in front of a packed Conte Forum crowd. Among students dressed in brown paper bags, U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts blended into the crowd behind Duke’s basket, watching as his alma mater was ripped apart by Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor to the tune of an 88–63 loss.

Just two days later, President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America. BC’s most visible alumnus was noticeably absent from the ceremonies, presumably mourning the demise of his once proud basketball program.

Markey, along with several other members of the Massachusetts delegation, including U.S. Representatives Bill Keating and Ayanna Pressley, consciously decided not to attend Trump’s inauguration. Their intent was not to challenge the election’s fairness but rather to protest the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Markey was present in the chamber in the hours preceding the attacks, which directly threatened the lives of several Capitol police officers and members of Congress. He and his fellow lawmakers appear politically justified in their decision to skip the ceremony as a symbol of their political message.

But current Democratic views tend to tout the empowerment of democracy. Many left-leaning voters and politicians criticized Trump’s decisions during his tenure, like questioning the validity of the election process and using his power in illegitimate ways to pursue his own ends. Markey is among this crowd. In response to the events of Jan. 6, he voiced his criticism.

“This is how we respond to this assault on our democracy. By reaffirming it. Democracy will prevail,” Markey said.

It is an optimistic call to action. The governmental process should not disillusion us even when doubts appear.

Implicit in this statement, however, is the promise that when placed in a similar position post-2024 election, Democrats would still cling to the idea of democracy, defend the peaceful transition of power, and affirm the legitimacy of the election process. When the pendulum of power swings back across the aisle, Democrats should stick to their guns and continue vocalizing their support for democratic infrastructure even when there is no immediate benefit.

Instead, some Democratic members of Congress—including Markey who officially represents the state of Massachusetts and tacitly represents BC—stamped their feet and relayed an unsaid statement: I do not have full faith in our democratic systems.

Markey’s decision was wholly justified in his eyes—his colleagues’ lives were threatened by the attacks and the instigator now serves as the president. Yet a congressperson must be a representative of interests and messages beyond their own. That is their job.

I hope the evident hypocrisy in Markey’s actions is not lost on him.

Markey has openly and rightfully criticized Trump for his blatantly undemocratic actions in the past. So, what has changed? Respect for federal precedents is imperative regardless of whether a Democrat, Republican, or Independent takes over the executive branch. Boycotting a symbolic inaugural appearance may seem insignificant, but it shows that personal and partisan motives are taking precedence over the nation’s stability.

Markey aimed for a show of Democratic strength but instead signaled America’s democratic weakness.

Fighting fire with fire only scorches what little semblance of political cohesion remains. Both sides of the political spectrum constantly refuse to cooperate, hurling insults reminiscent of an elementary school playground when things do not go their way. The best way to remedy the problems that afflict us is for our leaders to rise above petty politics and act as role models.

There is a reason why the politicians considered great are exceptional unifiers in times of crisis. Abraham Lincoln weathered the storm of a house divided against itself. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats soothed the American anxieties during the Great Depression. George W. Bush threw the first pitch of the 2001 World Series in front of a wounded, post-Sept. 11 New York City.

Markey had a chance to rise among his fellow politicians and, in a defining moment, support the American system in a call for unity. Yet he stayed home as Trump was sworn in, defying the typical decorum of inaugural attendance.

If my own elected senator does not endorse a peaceful transition of power, as demonstrated through his actions, why should I?

Looking forward, the people must ask themselves and their representatives: How should the political landscape be shaped? If our modern political systems, thanks to messages promoted by members of Capitol Hill, are plagued by distrust, then we will only exacerbate the ever-growing perception of the partisan divide in politics. Systems designed for a large population will not always directly benefit everyone at a given moment, and we cannot just abandon our faith because that leader is not our preferred choice. We must be more mature than this, and congressional leaders like Markey must be too. We all must be better.