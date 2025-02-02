CAB and CSA Ring In the Year of the Snake with Lion Dance and Traditions

Bold red decorations, an array of Asian dishes, and the vibrant energy of a roaring lion dance filled the air of Gasson 100 as students, faculty, and staff gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

“We wanted to include activities that were easy to coordinate but still very much important to the Chinese New Year celebration,” said Allison Choi, a Campus Activities Board (CAB) planning committee member and MCAS ’27. “The lion dance has been a tradition for many years now, so we decided to stick with it for this year’s event.”

Hosted by CAB in collaboration with the Chinese Students Association (CSA), the event honors one of the most significant holidays in East and Southeast Asian culture.

The Lunar New Year, which fell on Jan. 29 this year, marks the start of the lunar calendar. This year’s celebration ushered in the Year of the Snake—one of 12 signs in the Chinese zodiac—symbolizing growth, adaptability, and renewal.

The event featured a live lion dance performance by Calvin Chin’s Martial Arts, traditional crafts like spring festival couplets (chunlian), calligraphy, and festive food. Attendees participated in the hands-on activities, connected over shared celebrations, and enjoyed the performances.

“The lion dance was my favorite event,” said Naomi Chong, an attendee and CSOM ’28. “It was fun to see a performance that is so important to the Chinese New Year.”

Maddie Chin, another attendee and MCAS ’27, said she enjoyed getting to meet new people and experiencing the cultural activities.

Many cultures throughout East and Southeast Asia observe the Chinese New Year annually, including students, faculty, and staff at BC who share this heritage.

“I’m Chinese, so Chinese New Year is very important for me and my family,” said Kevin Tang, a CAB planning committee member and MCAS ’25. “It brings everyone closer together to celebrate a new beginning of the new year.”

Tang said he kept in touch with his family during the Chinese New Year despite the long distances between BC and home by calling his grandparents to wish them a happy New Year.

For others like Andrew Ren, an attendee and MCAS ’27, the Chinese New Year is a new beginning, giving him a second chance to fulfill his New Year’s resolutions.

Rena Cheng, internal vice president of CSA and MCAS ’25, said the event gave her a sense of connection, something she missed from her hometown in Hong Kong.

“I hope other attendees also had fun and felt a sense of community from celebrating something so important to our culture,” said Cheng. “I hope others can also learn more about the holiday, the story behind it, and why we do some of the activities that we do.”

Even if they don’t celebrate the Chinese New Year, Eric Zhang, CSA media chair and MCAS ’27, said he hop[ed attendees left with a better understanding of the history and purpose of the holiday.

“For those who don’t celebrate the Chinese New Year, I really hope that they leave with an appreciation for just the amount of history that there is behind Chinese New Year,” said Zhang. “The lion dance, the calligraphy, and the red envelopes, just how much there is to every little bit that revolves around this important holiday.”