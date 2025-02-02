Hancock Cracks the Code With ‘Companion’

★★★★★

Companion, directed by rookie director Drew Hancock, follows the relationship between Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and Josh Beeman (Jack Quaid)—a story of love and betrayal, manipulation and abuse.

The narrative seems normal for the first 20 or so minutes, until the first of many twists—in these turns, the film’s true nature gloriously unveils itself and hooks the audience. The use of the unexpected is essential to the plot, and combined with phenomenal acting from the cast and exuberant creativity, Companion cements itself as an instant standout of the new year.

The opening sequence follows Iris, who temporarily assumes the role of narrator, as she first encounters Jack in a supermarket in what appears to be the cliché “love at first sight” ordeal.

Companion is not, however, a romantic movie. It is a rare blend of the social horror, science fiction, and thriller genres—the film is chock full of violence and death.

The shocking scene in which Josh reveals to Iris that she is a companion robot—her life and memories are a lie, and her emotions and pain are just an imitation through code—encapsulates the three best aspects of this movie.

The first of these is the curveballs. What, at first, feel like odd moments begin to make sense in retrospect. The robotic revelation is the most significant shift of direction for the story, but it is not the only swift change that catches the audience off guard. None of the twists feel cheap, either The flick never attempts to outsmart the viewer but rather each successive bombshell works to develop the plot, revealing motivations and character traits.

The second prominent aspect is the exceptional acting. Thatcher saddles this role and takes the viewer for a ride. Her gestures and movements are slightly inhuman, enough to be noticeable, and she has a natural awkwardness in conversation with the rest of the group. The writers also introduce an interesting paradox because despite being literally the least human, Iris is the most relatable character.

Quaid also deserves praise for his portrayal of a pathetic narcissist. It feels like he gets typecasted, courtesy of his role in The Boys, but in this case, it works to the film’s benefit—he is likable despite his abhorrent actions.

The last of the film’s standout features is the creative liberty it takes. This film has an existential, capital-p “Premise,” for which it earns its sci-fi tag. Think Detroit: Become Human. Thankfully the scenario serves as the backdrop for the events and contributes to the emotional story instead of comprising its substance.

Additionally, there is evident care and attention to the world-building of this universe, and the story feels like it naturally occupies the setting. The film also takes time to show the audience the depth of the systems upon which the companion robots function—the machines are completely customizable, from eye color to intelligence.

Some parts of the picture do feel unpolished though, likely because of Hancock’s debut direction. Specifically, the stretch leading up to “the big reveal” is awkwardly executed. Likewise, the picture’s theme of misogynism, ingrained in the premise and antagonist, is not developed beyond its basic abstractions.

Irrespective of the heavy themes of identity and personal liberty, the picture is unashamed to experiment with something new. The creative direction makes the film feel exciting and innovative. It wears its themes on its sleeve and is an enjoyable watch, meaning that the movie doesn’t have a lot of ambiguity or depth in intent—but it doesn’t need it.



Companion is well-executed and brimming with character, and also bears a powerful message about overcoming abuse and living true to oneself. Also, in the age of AI, it finds itself uncomfortably topical.