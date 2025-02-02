Dancing Through Darkness: Circa Waves Transform Mortality into Triumph on ‘Death and Love, Pt. 1’

★★★★☆



In their latest release Death and Love, Pt. 1, Liverpool indie rockers Circa Waves deliver their most personal and poignant work to date, transforming a brush with mortality into nine tracks of exhilarating guitar-pop catharsis.

The album marks a pivotal moment for the band, particularly frontman Kieran Shudall, who faced a life-altering medical emergency in early 2023 when doctors discovered a severe blockage in his main heart artery.

This brush with death serves as the emotional backbone of the record, infusing familiar indie rock structures with newfound urgency and depth. Self-produced by Shudall and engineered by Matt Wiggins—known for his work with Adele and Lana Del Rey—the album successfully walks the line between nostalgia and innovation, drawing from the band’s foundational influences while pushing their sound forward.

The lead single “Like You Did Before” exemplifies this balance, channeling the infectious energy of early 2000s New York indie rock while exploring themes of mortality and resilience. The track was born from Shudall’s hospital stay, where he would imagine himself in crowded clubs, dancing with abandon—a powerful metaphor for choosing life in the face of uncertainty.

“I want you for myself / Yeah that’s all / In this dark room I’m subdued / I’m confused, crying out for help / I might go,” Shudall sings.

Since their formation in 2013, Circa Waves has consistently evolved while maintaining their signature sound. The band, which includes Joe Falconer on guitar, Sam Rourke on bass, and Colin Jones on drums, has built their reputation on crafting infectious post-punk anthems, earning comparisons to Arctic Monkeys and The Strokes along the way.

Death and Love, Pt. 1, however, represents a marked maturation in their songwriting approach, proving that near-death experiences can be powerful creative catalysts.

What sets this album apart from their previous works is its raw, emotional honesty. While their earlier releases like Young Chasers and Sad Happy showcased the band’s ability to craft radio-ready indie anthems, this new collection of songs digs deeper, offering listeners a more vulnerable and contemplative side of the group.

“I see hope like a buoy lost at sea / As the shimmering tide passes by you and me / Paint the town as the saddest sound follows you / As the silver and gold has to be sold to start anew,” sings the group on “Everything Changed.”

The album’s production deserves special mention. Wiggins’ engineering expertise helps create a sonic landscape that feels both intimate and expansive, allowing the personal nature of the lyrics to resonate while maintaining the energetic instrumental arrangements that have become Circa Waves’ calling card.

Death and Love, Pt. 1 is presented as the first installment of a larger narrative, suggesting that the band isn’t finished processing these transformative experiences. This approach adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to the project, inviting listeners to join them on what promises to be a continuing journey of reflection and revelation.

For a band that has consistently charted in the UK, with their 2020 album Sad Happy reaching number four on the Official Albums Chart, this latest offering feels less concerned with commercial success and more focused on artistic authenticity. It’s a brave pivot that pays off, resulting in some of their most compelling work to date.

While the album’s themes of mortality might suggest a somber listening experience, Circa Waves manages to transform these heavy subjects into something life-affirming and occasionally even jubilant. It’s a testament to their songwriting prowess that they can tackle such weighty material while maintaining their signature energy and accessibility.

“I said it took a long, long time to get here / But yeah we made it, yeah we made it / Every silver line was a gold mine as the sun was fading,” sings Shudall in “We Made It.”

Death and Love, Pt. 1 stands as a remarkable achievement for Circa Waves, demonstrating their ability to evolve beyond their indie rock origins while staying true to their core sound. It’s an album that reminds us that the best art often emerges from life’s most challenging moments, and how music can serve as both a personal healing mechanism and a universal connector.